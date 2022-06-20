How to adjust the blur of a portrait taken with the iPhone

Getting a blurred background when shooting a portrait is something that, until a few years ago, was limited to SLR cameras, which could change the lens aperture at will.

The iPhone’s Portrait mode allows you to emulate this effect by separating the subject and background, rather than controlling the physical aperture of the lens, which is fixed.

Sometimes it can be interesting change how much blur the iPhone has applied when taking a photo in Portrait mode either to accentuate it or to reduce it, even eliminating it completely.

How to Modify the Background Blur of iPhone Portraits

Open the Gallery and locate the portrait you want to alter

Click on the Edit button

Click on the opening indicator «f» that appears at the top left

Adjust the amount of blur at the bottom from f/1.4 (maximum blur) to f/16 (no blur)

Once you press OK, the portrait will be saved with the new degree of blur.



