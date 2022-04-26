Meta will open its first physical store this coming May

No matter how much electronic commerce and metaverse there is today, nothing can replace the experience of trying a physical product before buying it. Following strategies carried out by other technology companies, it is now Meta Platforms that joins the opening of its own physical store.

Its first store will be located on the company’s campus in Burlingame, California.and will allow users to deepen their knowledge in a series of hardware products of the company, highlighting the Portal screens and headsets from VR Quest 2being able to take their own units directly.



What will only be on display are the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses, where users will be able to try different models to find out which one fits them bestalthough the purchases will already have to be made through the web, although from the store itself they will be able to have assistance for their purchase.

In this regard, Meta is also integrating purchase capabilities to its own website, Meta.com, allowing users to have a centralized place on the web where they can purchase Meta products, such as the aforementioned smart glasses.

Yes indeed, The store will not be large in principle, with an area of ​​about 144 square meters, located close to the headquarters of the company’s own Reality Labs and whose inauguration will take place on May 9with an uninterrupted schedule from Monday to Friday, from 11 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon, which to tell the truth, is not a very friendly schedule with work and study schedules.

Martin Gilliard, manager of the Meta store, points out that choosing 322 Airport Boulevard in Burlingame to locate its physical store “gives us more opportunities to experiment and keep the customer experience at the core of our development” so based on to what we have learned “will help define our future retail strategy”.

This store will make it possible to learn more from users to improve its products and to publicize the next ones that the company launches in the future, including the long-awaited mixed reality glasses and the most advanced control systems.

Users will at least be able to get away with having up to 30-second clips of their Quest trials with some game titles.

