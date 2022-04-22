What is Drop In and how to activate it on Amazon Echo accessories

Amazon Echo devices, which are compatible with the Alexa voice assistant, offer a lot of functionality beyond asking questions and having them answer you or being able to manage other accessories that are compatible. An example is the one that allows you to make calls between them and establish direct communication, called Drop In. We tell you what exactly this is. This tool is a function that, through wireless communication, makes it possible to make voice calls to all the devices that have access to Alexa within a WiFi network and, if desired, it is even what allows you to make calls to all the contacts that you have in the agenda of the telephone. And, all this, without adding costs for using it and with a simplicity that is frankly good. Therefore, it is an excellent idea that you put it to use. What can you do with Drop In? Well, apart from what has been mentioned, its functions make it a great accessory to use as an alarm clock, since you can send voice messages online to an Amazon Echo device that you have at home connected to the same wireless network. Of course, this is also a great way to let everyone know that food is ready, for example. It also makes it possible to hold conversations with other people who are in the same house, but in different rooms, something that many surely used in times of pandemic. This is because you can even use the phone as an element that is inside the devices that allow you to use Drop In. How to use this function on the Amazon Echo Well, there is nothing complicated about it, since you simply have to say the voice command: “Alexa, Drop In”, and the assistant guides you through the steps you have to take to establish communication what do you want. In the case of using a phone, things are not particularly difficult either because the steps are as follows: open the Alexa application on the terminal and, in the lower area, select Communications. A screen appears where the tool icon is and when you press it, you simply have to choose the Amazon Echo you want to talk to. It’s all that simple. Communication not working? It is possible that the device in question does not have the function we are talking about active. To check it and change the situation, you must do the following: Open the Alexa application on your smartphone and select Devices from the bottom. On the screen that appears, press the one that does not work Drop In and, then, when you see everything To do with the accessory, you should regularly use the gear-shaped icon in the upper right. Now select Communications and you will see that there is a section called Drop In, check that it is activated and, if not, , tap on it to do this. >