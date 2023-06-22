Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have agreed to have a cage fight

- Advertisement -

Elon Musk and mark zuckerberg, two of the most prominent figures in the tech world, recently shocked social media followers by agreeing to a cage fight. The novel proposal was made by Musk on Twitter and accepted by Zuckerberg on Instagram, creating a stir throughout cyberspace.

In an exchange of publications through their respective platforms of social networks, Elon Musk, the leader of SpaceX and Tesla, launched the challenge suggesting a “cage fight” with Zuckerberg. To this challenge, Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, responded with “send me the location”, giving his approval to the proposal.

The Location of the Contest

Following Zuckerberg’s acceptance, Musk suggested the “Vegas Octagon” as the setting for the duel. This reference points to the well-known combat structure used in tournaments of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)one of the most famous mixed martial arts organizations and which is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Preparation for the Fight

It is important to highlight the contrast between the training styles of the two tech moguls. On the one hand, Musk has expressed his casual approach to staying in shape, including fun exercises with his children, and has humorously mentioned his so-called “Walrus” fighting strategy, in which he would simply lie on top of his opponent. without doing anything.

On the other hand, Zuckerberg has demonstrated a serious commitment to mixed martial arts (MMA), a contact sport that combines various disciplines such as jiu-jitsu, boxing and wrestling. He has won jiu-jitsu tournaments and completed the challenging “Murph Challenge” workout in less than 40 minutes, suggesting a high level of fitness.

An opportune moment

The challenge coincides with the development of a social network based on text by Meta, which is proposed as a direct competitor of Twitter. This puts Musk and Zuckerberg, each with a significant following on these platforms, in a potential rivalry not only in the Octagon but also in the social media arena.

