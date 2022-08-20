Nokia E3100 Plus with bigger battery is the new wireless headset announced by RichGo

RichGo company has a new Nokia-branded wireless headset, the Plus. In case you didn’t know, the model arrives as an update of the Nokia E3100 launched in 2020, which was focused on the younger audience, with a life of 2 and a half hours. This time, the battery is one of the main upgrades of the Plus model, which promises an autonomy of 5h with a charge in the headphones that has a capacity of 35 mAh. When taking into account the loads that the case can provide, this duration time can reach up to 24 hours. The item’s capacity is 300mAh and can be charged via USB-C. In February, the brand launched Go Earbuds with similar attributes.

One point where there have been no changes is the design, which is very similar to the 2020 model. In addition, it comes with a bluetooth chip that brings version 5.2 to connections, which provides greater efficiency and lower energy consumption. Another detail is that the product is very light, a feature of the brand that has already launched other headphones like this. In this case, each headset weighs around 3.6g and you can access your voice assistant through it, whether Siri or Google Assistant. In this way, it can be a practical and comfortable option to use, although you can only be sure of this if you test the items on a daily basis.

bigger-battery-is-the-new-wireless.jpeg" width="660" height="507">

