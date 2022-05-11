Don’t miss a WhatsApp chat: the app tests new search filters

Do you have many chats on WhatsApp? Then you may have a hard time finding them. The application sorts the chats according to the date of the last message and also added filters to the search a couple of years ago. According to WaBetaInfo, the app is preparing new filters to find some types of chats more quickly.

In fact, the filters are already available in the new version of WhatsApp for Windows 10/11 UWP, but they are still pending in the mobile application. With them, you can quickly filter unread messages, groups and people that you do not have in the agenda.

Better search on WhatsApp

WhatsApp improved its search a couple of years ago with filters to distinguish between messages with photos, audio, links, documents, videos and animated GIFs, but otherwise doesn’t let you organize your chats too much– Personal, work and group chats are displayed side by side, changing their place in the list as soon as they receive a new message.

Current WhatsApp filters

WhatsApp is preparing new filters that in a way they work more like tabs. Similar, in a way, to Telegram’s tabs/folders, but much simpler and less customizable.

At the moment we have been able to see these filters in WhatsApp UWP for Windows 10, although WaBetaInfo tells us that they should also reach WhatsApp for Android. We still don’t know how they will be displayed in the app, but they will be a mode to filter messages according to their type.

This button allows filter chats by four criteria, something that until now was not possible, and that will be very useful especially for those who have a large number of open chats of all types. These are the available types:

Not read : Show conversations that have unread messages.

contacts : shows the conversations of contacts that we have saved in the agenda.

unsaved contacts : shows the conversations of the contacts that we do not have saved.

groups: Shows the groups.

As you might expect, choosing one of these filters will only show chats of this type in our message list. The novelty first came to WhatsApp Business professional accounts, but it is expected to be active for everyone -and in the app- soon.

Via | WaBetaInfo