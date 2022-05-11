The screens of the iPhone 14 Pro will be bigger, but you will not notice it

It seems that finally the screen will be one of the great novelties that the two models that will belong to the range of phones will have iPhone 14 Pro that this year Apple will announce. And, the truth is, everything that is being known points to being quite positive, such as new data on the screen size they will have.

These terminals will be two of the four smartphones that the Cupertino company will present in the month of Septemberand that it is more than possible that they will be accompanied by a new smart watch and, also, with the second version of the Apple AirPods Pro. Obviously, there will be improvements in the hardware as usual (we are talking about processor and RAM), but the most eye-catching point to be the novelties of the integrated panels… especially in the Pro variants.

The iPhone 14 Pro will be bigger than expected

It has always been speculated with some screens bigger for the two devices that will have the addition of Pro in their name, but much more specific data has now been published by Ross Young, an analyst who knows Apple’s supply chain perfectly and who On twitter has shown precisely the dimensions that each model will have.

The truth is that the jump is less significant than one might think, so few will notice the change in handling very clearly. Obviously, this occurs because you want follow the trend of the market that the manufacturers of terminals with Android began a couple of years ago. This is what has been leaked (compared to the previous generation):

iPhone 13 Pro: 6.06 inches

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 6.68 inches

iPhone 14 Pro: 6.12 inches

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6.69 inches

Obviously, there is an advance … but not significant enough so that those who buy some of these two phones have to change their usual ones. Besides, you won’t notice a big difference when enjoying content, including multimedia.

Other changes, which will be important

We are talking about the inclusion of hole at the top of the screen instead of a notch to place the selfie camera. This will mean a great improvement, both aesthetically and in daily use. In the first case, everything will be much more elegant, and this is something that always fits Apple products like a glove.

But what is really important has to do with the space that is gained when displaying images, something that is greatly appreciated. In addition, this will also allow the frontal use will be much better and that the panel frames can be considerably reduced. There is no doubt that, after knowing the size of the screens of the iPhone 14 Pro, this new feature will not be something different and will not be a reason for purchase. At least on paper.

