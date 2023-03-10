Content detector created by ChatGPT, a new alternative

Businesses and publishers of online content, as well as teachers, are often challenged with detecting AI-generated content. The ability to produce content with AI has advanced significantly in recent months, making it increasingly difficult to distinguish between machine-generated and human-created content.

There are several detectors for this type of content, which work relatively well in English, and now there is a new proposal on the market.

It is about AI Detector by Content at Scale, and here I explain it to you.

It is a content detection tool designed to detect AI generated content. The tool uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence to detect patterns and predict the most likely word choices leading to a higher probability of AI detection. Unlike most free AI detectors and classifiers, the Content at Scale tool uses multiple tiers with three AI components, including NLP, semantic analysis algorithms, and SERP analysis capabilities.

The tool has been trained on billions of pages of data to accurately predict the most likely word choices leading to a higher probability of AI detection.

How does AI Detector by Content at Scale work?

The tool uses natural language processing algorithms and semantic analysis to detect patterns in text that indicate AI-generated content. The tool analyzes various aspects of the text, such as word usage, sentence structure, tone, and writing style. The tool also uses SERP analysis capabilities to identify patterns in online content that may indicate AI-generated content.

The tool provides a score from 0 to 100 to indicate how likely the content was AI-generated. A high score indicates that the content is most likely AI-generated, while a low score indicates the content is more likely human-created.

Applications of the AI ​​Detector by Content at Scale tool

The tool is useful for any company or content publisher looking to spot AI-generated content, as well as anyone looking to check if a student’s work has more help than it should. You can generally detect AI-generated content in areas like media, social media, and online advertising.

It’s an exciting innovation in detecting AI-generated content, but surely a few years from now we won’t be too concerned about whether a piece of content is man-made or machine-made, as long as it’s quality, innovative, and reliable content.