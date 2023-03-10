5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsContent detector created by ChatGPT, a new alternative

Content detector created by ChatGPT, a new alternative

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
inteligencia artificial en documentacion.jpg
inteligencia artificial en documentacion.jpg
- Advertisement -

Businesses and publishers of online content, as well as teachers, are often challenged with detecting AI-generated content. The ability to produce content with AI has advanced significantly in recent months, making it increasingly difficult to distinguish between machine-generated and human-created content.

There are several detectors for this type of content, which work relatively well in English, and now there is a new proposal on the market.

- Advertisement -

It is about AI Detector by Content at Scale, and here I explain it to you.

It is a content detection tool designed to detect AI generated content. The tool uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence to detect patterns and predict the most likely word choices leading to a higher probability of AI detection. Unlike most free AI detectors and classifiers, the Content at Scale tool uses multiple tiers with three AI components, including NLP, semantic analysis algorithms, and SERP analysis capabilities.

Merger: Google unites Maps and Waze team to reduce development costs
  • TAGS

The tool has been trained on billions of pages of data to accurately predict the most likely word choices leading to a higher probability of AI detection.

How does AI Detector by Content at Scale work?

The tool uses natural language processing algorithms and semantic analysis to detect patterns in text that indicate AI-generated content. The tool analyzes various aspects of the text, such as word usage, sentence structure, tone, and writing style. The tool also uses SERP analysis capabilities to identify patterns in online content that may indicate AI-generated content.

- Advertisement -

The tool provides a score from 0 to 100 to indicate how likely the content was AI-generated. A high score indicates that the content is most likely AI-generated, while a low score indicates the content is more likely human-created.

Applications of the AI ​​Detector by Content at Scale tool

The tool is useful for any company or content publisher looking to spot AI-generated content, as well as anyone looking to check if a student’s work has more help than it should. You can generally detect AI-generated content in areas like media, social media, and online advertising.

It’s an exciting innovation in detecting AI-generated content, but surely a few years from now we won’t be too concerned about whether a piece of content is man-made or machine-made, as long as it’s quality, innovative, and reliable content.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Word, the ability to paste text without formatting is coming soon

Finally, it will also be possible in Word paste unformatted text via a simple...
Tech News

How to edit or delete saved passwords in Google account

One of the functions that Google uses before or after is accessing its...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.