Brave Search launches AI summary function, maintaining privacy and independence

Artificial Intelligence is reshaping the web search experience, both on the search engines of major tech companies and their emerging rivals.

Despite the great fight between Google and Bing, making quite a few headlines in recent months, we are also seeing functions driven by Artificial Intelligence appear in services such as You.com, Neeva, among others, now arriving the Brave Search search engine debuting the new “Summary” function.



The highlight is not that it offers a function similar to what Bing is already capable of offering in its new version powered by Artificial Intelligence, available to a few users at the moment.

A new function that does not depend on third parties

It stands out in fact for sticking out the chest avoid making the same mistakes that the big technology companies have already made given the speed they are taking, indicating that they do not depend on third parties or limit access due to scalability problems, since Brave operates its own models and they have them highly adjusted to be the most efficient as possible at all times, so this feature comes from the start for all users, both desktop and mobile devices.

Brave Search dispenses with OpenAI’s GPT technology, betting instead on its extensive language models (LLM), characterized by being high-precision models and the ability to perform complex tasks in natural language processing.

With these templates Brave Search will be able to “produce concise responses at the top of Brave Search results pages.”

For Josep M. Pujol, Head of Search at Brave:

With 22 million queries per day, Brave Search is the fastest growing search engine since Bing. We provide search results independent of our own web index, and today we’re further improving the relevance of those results with our AI-powered Summarizer. Unlike AI chat tools that can provide fabricated responses, Summarizer generates a simply written summary at the top of the search results page, aggregating the most recent sources on the web and providing source attribution for transparency. and responsibility. This open system is available today to all Brave Search users to help them better navigate search results.

In search of the best possible quality

Brave has also ensured that the summaries are of a high quality, although it warns that some “hallucinations, mixing unrelated bits into a single result” as well as some “false or offensive” text may occur along the way. problems that will be refined along the way, taking into account the comments of the users, and that is that for the moment the models are in the initial stage.

And how could it be otherwise, the development of this function has taken into account respect for the privacy of users:

Summarizer was developed entirely by the Brave Search team and as such is built on the same principles of independence and privacy that we apply to all products. Summarizer does not work with ChatGPT or its back-end systems; instead, it is made up of three different 2 LLMs trained in different tasks.

They promise that they will provide technical details later with an emphasis “on the scalability aspect and the lessons learned after the first few weeks of our full-scale release.”

More Information/Image Credit: Brave