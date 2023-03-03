5G News
Aruba says it has patched a number of critical security flaws, so...

Aruba says it has patched a number of critical security flaws, so update now

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Aruba Networks has released a fix for six critical vulnerabilities found in a number of its products, and is now urging users to apply the patch immediately and avoid being targeted by cybercriminals. 

The vulnerabilities all have a severity score of 9.8, giving them the “critical” rating. 

