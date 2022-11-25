Black Friday Deal Alert: ASUS ROG Phone 5s from Rs.

ROG Phone 5s was launched in Europe at the end of September 2021 with an initial price of R$ 6,799, but now it is possible to buy it for a friendlier price, we are talking about R$ 2,969 at Magazine Luiza for those who can bet on cash payment. For those who wish to pay the device in installments, the price goes up a little and can be obtained for BRL 3,299 in payments divided into up to 10 interest-free installments of BRL 329.90 on credit cards.

Speaking of specs, the ROG Phone 5s on today’s sale has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The processor is a Snapdragon 888 Plus, which is the best for gaming today. The set still has a cooling system with a 3D vapor chamber and graphite films, to extract the maximum from the Snapdragon 888 Plus. - Advertisement - The record continues with a 6.78-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED screen with 144Hz and 360Hz touch sampling rate, in addition to HDR10 support.





The front camera of the ROG Phone 5s is 24MP, while on the back we find 3 sensors: a 64MP main, a 13MP ultrawide secondary and, finally, a 5MP macro. It is also worth mentioning that the smartphone is compatible with 5G, has stereo sound, digital reader under the screen, P2 port for headphones and NFC. The battery is 6000mAh with 65W fast charging. Complementing the multimedia kit dedicated to gamers, the ROG Phone 5s even has ultrasonic buttons that can be programmed to work with different games, making the game even more interactive.

Technical specifications

6.78-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution Display with 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and 360Hz sampling

Snapdragon 888 Plus Platform

8 GB or 12 GB of RAM

128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage

24 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 13 MP sensor Macro lens with 5 MP sensor

5G connection, stereo sound, NFC, under-display fingerprint reader, P2 port and ultrasonic buttons

6,000 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging

Android 11 running under the ROG UI

