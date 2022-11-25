Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech NewsBlack Friday Deal Alert: ASUS ROG Phone 5s from Rs.

Black Friday Deal Alert: ASUS ROG Phone 5s from Rs.

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Black Friday Deal Alert: ASUS ROG Phone 5s from Rs.
- Advertisement -

ROG Phone 5s was launched in Europe at the end of September 2021 with an initial price of R$ 6,799, but now it is possible to buy it for a friendlier price, we are talking about R$ 2,969 at Magazine Luiza for those who can bet on cash payment.

For those who wish to pay the device in installments, the price goes up a little and can be obtained for BRL 3,299 in payments divided into up to 10 interest-free installments of BRL 329.90 on credit cards.

Speaking of specs, the ROG Phone 5s on today’s sale has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The processor is a Snapdragon 888 Plus, which is the best for gaming today. The set still has a cooling system with a 3D vapor chamber and graphite films, to extract the maximum from the Snapdragon 888 Plus.

- Advertisement -

The record continues with a 6.78-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED screen with 144Hz and 360Hz touch sampling rate, in addition to HDR10 support.

1669395944 744 Black Friday Deal Alert ASUS ROG Phone 5s from Rs1669395944 433 Black Friday Deal Alert ASUS ROG Phone 5s from Rs

The front camera of the ROG Phone 5s is 24MP, while on the back we find 3 sensors: a 64MP main, a 13MP ultrawide secondary and, finally, a 5MP macro.

It is also worth mentioning that the smartphone is compatible with 5G, has stereo sound, digital reader under the screen, P2 port for headphones and NFC. The battery is 6000mAh with 65W fast charging.

Complementing the multimedia kit dedicated to gamers, the ROG Phone 5s even has ultrasonic buttons that can be programmed to work with different games, making the game even more interactive.

Technical specifications
  • 6.78-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution
    • Display with 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and 360Hz sampling
  • Snapdragon 888 Plus Platform
  • 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM
  • 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage
  • 24 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 64 MP sensor
    • Ultrawide lens with 13 MP sensor
    • Macro lens with 5 MP sensor
  • 5G connection, stereo sound, NFC, under-display fingerprint reader, P2 port and ultrasonic buttons
  • 6,000 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging
  • Android 11 running under the ROG UI
know more
- Advertisement -

The Asus ROG Phone 5s is available from Magazine Luiza for BRL 2,969🇧🇷 The cost-benefit is medium but this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 37 offers click here.

(updated Nov 25, 2022, 12:40 PM)
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Black Friday 2022: TecToy announces discounts of up to 50% on accessories and smart home products

TecToy announced this Friday (25) its Black Friday promotions with discounts of up to...
Microsoft

Google Chrome receives emergency update to address zero-day flaw

O Google Chrome received a new update this Thursday (45). At first, the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.