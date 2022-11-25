Black Friday 2022: TecToy announces discounts of up to 50% on accessories and smart home products

TecToy announced this Friday (25) its Black Friday promotions with discounts of up to 50% on products from different categories. From your compact desktop to your smart home kit, company will guarantee offers until the end of Novembertherefore, the opportunities are valid until next Wednesday, the 30th.

The following products are already available at the brand’s official store with discounts, but according to TecToy, more items will be on offer to celebrate Cyber ​​Monday. Cash payments with Pix guarantee an extra 5% reduction on the original prices of the 12 items on sale. Check the list of products below.

Think Well Mini PC

Equipped with a 4-core Intel Celeron J4125 processor, the minicomputer has an extremely compact design that “fits in the palm of your hand”, according to TecToy. The Think Well Mini PC has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of eMMC storage, in addition to two USB-A 3.0 ports and an HDMI 2.0 port. The model supports dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5.0GHz) and Bluetooth 5.1. The factory-installed operating system is Windows 10, but the manufacturer does not say whether the product is eligible for the free upgrade to Windows 11. The price dropped from BRL 1,699 to BRL 899🇧🇷

XP-Board Keyboard + XRat Mouse for gamers

The peripheral kit includes an XRat gaming mouse with 8 buttons and 10,000 DPI and an XP-Board gaming keyboard equipped with 89 mechanical keys with anti-ghosting function, Red Outemu switch and ABNT 2 layout. be customized through the TecToy software. This set is available for R$ 299.

Think Good Kit for Smart Home

A set that promises to make your home lighting smarter with the S-Lumen LED Wi-Fi Smart Lamp and the Think Well LED Strip, but without leaving other smart home devices out, so there’s also the S-Witch Switch Wi-Fi and the Think Smart Plug. The four-item kit is available for just R$299.

TecToy Backpack

Available in black or blue, the “ideal backpack to carry everything you need” has a compartment to accommodate any size notebook, helping professionals in a hybrid work regime with a reduced price from R$ 348 to R$ 179.

XPeaker headset

The brand’s wireless headset allows users to watch movies, hold video conferences and play their favorite games with the promise of good autonomy with its 500 mAh battery. The accessory can be recharged through a Micro USB port.

TecToy M30 and TecToy Zero 2

TecToy M30 (Image: Disclosure/TecToy)

With a Bluetooth connection, the TecToy M30 is a control with a superior clip that allows the fixation of Android cell phones, transforming the device into a portable console to play anywhere. The joystick has six buttons in the “ABCXYZ” pattern and directional pad.

TecToy Zero 2, in turn, brings a retro style with “ABXY” buttons, directional pad and Bluetooth connection to be used on PC, Mac, Android, Raspberry PI and Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck consoles. With a 2-hour recharge time via Micro USB, the control delivers up to 8 hours of autonomy. TecToy M30: from BRL 229 to BRL 99

from BRL 229 to BRL 99 TecToy Zero 2: from BRL 99 to BRL 69

Sound Toons and XLoud speakers

“Sound Toons” line (Image: Reproduction/TecToy)

The “Sound Toons” line has three models — or rather, “characters” — that deliver stereo sound with a power of 3W: FEFO, the bird; LULU, the dog; and JUJU, the owl. All are available at half price, from R$199 to just R$99.

Even more powerful, the XLoud speaker delivers 5W stereo sound. This model is available on the brand’s official website with a discount from BRL 179 to BRL 79 in cash payments.

