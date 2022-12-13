Audiense buys Soprism, to improve the data and reports available to clients

Audiense has acquired the Belgian startup Soprism, a digital consumer insights tool that is being used by some of the biggest agencies and brands to better understand their audience. As part of this acquisition, Audiense will integrate the Soprism product into its existing platform to enhance the data and reporting available to its clients.

Since it was founded in 2011 by Javier Burón and Alfredo Artiles, Audiense (formerly known as SocialBro) has positioned itself as the leading audience intelligence platform for marketers. The tool offers consumer research as a complement to social listening, influencer marketing campaigns, social media analytics, and advertising. Soprism has a powerful analytics engine that is based on a consumer behavior panel with more than three billion users worldwide, one of the largest in existence. The tool provides strategic insights into Facebook and Instagram audiences that go beyond conversations, sample groups or declarative data, and offers real digital intelligence that can help brands develop more precise marketing strategies.

This acquisition strengthens Audiense’s commitment to innovation by offering its users regulated access to audience data on META platforms, improving data segmentation and understanding audiences in terms of affinities.

The CEO of Audiense, Javier Burón, has commented that “I am very happy. We have admired the work and philosophy of Soprism co-founder Jonathan Mingoia for many years, and it is exciting to be able to combine Soprism’s incredible product with our platform, as well as both teams. This acquisition is a big step in our goal to build the most important audience intelligence tool on the market and democratize audience insights for brands.”

Jonathann Mingoia has pointed out that “our shared vision of the needs of the market and our deep desire to offer a service that complies with regulations, as well as the complementarity of our solutions and the natural compatibility of our equipment, have allowed this merger into a single family takes place naturally. We look forward to joining the great team at Audiense to strengthen their leadership and build the future of audience intelligence together.”