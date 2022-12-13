The Huawei MatePad SE tablet arrives in Europe, and its price is crazy

- Advertisement -

For some time now it seems that in the tablet market there are no models that can be considered as an input, but the truth is that this is not the case. It is no less true that fewer and fewer manufacturers are betting on this type of device, but some still launch models that are complete, but not especially powerful. An example is Huawei.

The equipment we are talking about is not exactly unknown, but it is now when it has arrived in Europe and, the truth is that the price for which it can be obtained is very interesting for low. The fact is that we are talking about the Huawei MatePad SE that has a screen of 10.4 inches being the LCD panel and with a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels (and a ratio of 15: 9). This measure fits both for personal and professional use, and does not jeopardize the portability offered by the device.

An example of the latter that we discussed is that the weight of the Huawei tablet is 440 grams and, in what has to do with the dimensions, those offered by the device are the following: 246.94 x 156.7 x 7.85 millimeters. Therefore, there is no problem to carry the equipment in a backpack without it being a hassle.

A complete hardware, but without great fanfare

The tablet has a processor snapdragon 680 from Qualcomm. This is an eight-core component that, in general, has a good behavior. You will not have any problem when it comes to playing high-quality videos, and neither with games that are not particularly demanding. So, for example, Clash Royale will work like a shot. In what has to do with the RAMthere are models of 3 and 4GBso the operating system will not show delays in the execution of all its options.

Huawei

It is necessary to highlight a couple of additional details that are interesting to know. The first is that the storage is somewhat tight, since you can get this Huawei MatePad SE with 32 or 64 gigs, something scarce these days (but, luckily, it is possible to use memory cards to expand this section). On the other hand, its autonomy reaches eight hours, because it has a 5,100mAh battery. Nothing crazy, nor is it that its load has a power of 10W.

The best thing about this Huawei is, without a doubt, its price

As has been seen in some stores in Germany, and it is normal for the rest of the European countries to follow the same procedure, the price of the cheapest version of this Huawei tablet is €149.99. This makes it an excellent purchase option for those who do not have great requirements when using a tablet. Come on, an ideal possibility for the little ones in the house, to give an example.

