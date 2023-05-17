Assassin’s Creed breaks record for active players, development team to expand

Ubisoft released information about its 2022 and 2023 revenue, with the Assassin’s Creed franchise hitting a new record for active users in its fiscal year. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla registered 44% more players than Origins and a 19% increase over Odyssey. In sales, it outsold Origins and Odyssey by 82% and 61%, respectively.

Much of the success of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was due to the long support offered by Ubisoft, receiving three major expansions (Wrath of the Druids, The Siege of Paris, and Dawn of Ragnarök) and a free update to conclude its narrative arc. - Advertisement - Currently, Ubisoft plans to launch Mirage, Red, Hexe, Jade, Invictus and the Infinity platform. All of this work will be accomplished thanks to a 40% expansion of the Assassin’s Creed development team. However, Ubisoft executives explained that this expansion will not occur due to new hires, but rather, the relocation of personnel involved in other games. Developers will focus on Assassin’s Creed projects as the company looks to bolster its biggest franchises. The Xiaomi Smart Home Hub 2 is already in Spain… and with a devastating price