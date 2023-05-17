Honor 90 and 90 Pro have a confirmed poster design; specs also leaked

Update (5/17/23) – JB

With a launch expected to take place on May 29, the Honor 90 line had a new teaser released this Wednesday. This time, the manufacturer confirmed the official design of smartphones. In the image below, it is possible to see that the standard Honor 90 should adopt a camera module with two circles, the first having two sensors and the last housing another lens and LED flash. On the other hand, the Honor 90 Pro – shown on the right – also has three cameras, but its module design is different as we don't have a perfect circle.

For now, the full specifications of the smartphones have not been revealed. Even so, sources that have access to the manufacturer’s plans have already revealed the presence of a 1.5K OLED screen, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and charging up to 100W on the Honor 90 Pro. In addition, this model is also expected to have a 160 MP or 200 MP main camera and a battery of around 5,000 mAh.

Honor 90 receives 3C certification confirming 5G and 66W fast charging

Rumors released this week point to the possibility of the Honor 90 being launched in the coming weeks as a new mid-range smartphone from the Asian brand. This information is based on the recent certification of the device by the 3C entity, indicating that the manufacturer is working to announce it in China. As stated in a leaked document, the cell phone that passed through the Chinese authority with the model number REA-AN00 and without details about the commercial name, so we do not know if it really is the Honor 90. Although it does not reveal availability, price and data sheet , the listing confirms 66W fast charging and 5G connectivity.

According to informants, the device will have a 6.78-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution (1224 x 2700 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate on its front. Ahead, the Honor 90 should bring under the hood the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset — octa-core up to 3.2 GHz and 4 nm lithography — with the Adreno 730 GPU. In the camera set, the phone should use a Samsung SK200HP5 sensor. For now, there is still no information about the possible launch of the device, but it is expected that more details will be revealed in the coming days.




