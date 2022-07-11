HomeTech GiantsAppleApple visor, 2nd gen already in the crosshairs of rumors: in 2025...

Apple visor, 2nd gen already in the crosshairs of rumors: in 2025 with economic variant

Tech GiantsApple

Published on

By Abraham
1038409.jpeg
1038409.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Apple would already be planning for the future of his viewer for augmented / mixed reality. While we are waiting to meet the first generation – which should debut at the beginning of 2023, or so say the most accredited informants including Ming-Chi Kuo himself, the “father” of today’s rumor – we are already talking about the second. Apple would have expected a two-year update cycle, so the second generation headset should arrive in the first half of 2025.

By then the necessary components should be a little cheaper, so much so that Apple could split the range of headsets into a model with advanced technical specifications that picks up the legacy of the first generation, and in at least one new model with less advanced but cheaper features. In all likelihood, in fact, the first generation will be expensive: all informants have so far agreed on a price of several thousand dollars, some have even ventured a price list close to $ 3,000for which a “cheap” version will certainly be needed.

[mb_related_posts1]

After all, the production / sales forecasts do not mention trivial numbers: always according to the latest information gathered by Kuo, shipments from the assembly sites to the distributors of the high end viewer and the cheaper one (s) could reach 10 million units already by 2025 or 2026. The first generation, the one that seems imminent, according to the most recent rumors should be based on the M2 chip from Apple and rely on 16 GB of unified memory, so as to better manage even the most complex 3D processing.

VIDEO

New award for the Apple Watch celebrating International Women’s Day 2021
  • TAGS

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Nubia RedMagic 7S and Nubia RedMagic 7S Pro: two powerful beasts and little to envy the design of the Nothing Phone (1)

Nubia's RedMagic sub-brand is one of the most serious about mobile gaming....
Apple

MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and more coming soon to vintage

The company will bring some products to its vintage-titled list on July 31, including...
Apps

Twitter tests CoTuits, tweets written half by two authors

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...
Android

6 Chrome extensions to add additional features to WhatsApp Web

Using WhatsApp as a work tool is becoming more and more common, which in...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Tech News

Scientists design plane, similar to an albatross, that could one day be used on a mission to Mars

Since NASA launched the Ingenuity helicopter on the surface of Mars the April 19,...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...

© 2021 voonze.com.