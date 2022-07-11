Apple visor, 2nd gen already in the crosshairs of rumors: in 2025 with economic variant

Apple would already be planning for the future of his viewer for augmented / mixed reality. While we are waiting to meet the first generation – which should debut at the beginning of 2023, or so say the most accredited informants including Ming-Chi Kuo himself, the “father” of today’s rumor – we are already talking about the second. Apple would have expected a two-year update cycle, so the second generation headset should arrive in the first half of 2025.

By then the necessary components should be a little cheaper, so much so that Apple could split the range of headsets into a model with advanced technical specifications that picks up the legacy of the first generation, and in at least one new model with less advanced but cheaper features. In all likelihood, in fact, the first generation will be expensive: all informants have so far agreed on a price of several thousand dollars, some have even ventured a price list close to $ 3,000for which a “cheap” version will certainly be needed.

[mb_related_posts1]