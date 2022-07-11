Apple visor, 2nd gen already in the crosshairs of rumors: in 2025 with economic variant

Apple would already be planning for the future of his viewer for augmented / mixed reality. While we are waiting to meet the first generation – which should debut at the beginning of 2023, or so say the most accredited informants including Ming-Chi Kuo himself, the “father” of today’s rumor – we are already talking about the second. Apple would have expected a two-year update cycle, so the second generation headset should arrive in the first half of 2025.
By then the necessary components should be a little cheaper, so much so that Apple could split the range of headsets into a model with advanced technical specifications that picks up the legacy of the first generation, and in at least one new model with less advanced but cheaper features. In all likelihood, in fact, the first generation will be expensive: all informants have so far agreed on a price of several thousand dollars, some have even ventured a price list close to $ 3,000for which a “cheap” version will certainly be needed.
After all, the production / sales forecasts do not mention trivial numbers: always according to the latest information gathered by Kuo, shipments from the assembly sites to the distributors of the high end viewer and the cheaper one (s) could reach 10 million units already by 2025 or 2026. The first generation, the one that seems imminent, according to the most recent rumors should be based on the M2 chip from Apple and rely on 16 GB of unified memory, so as to better manage even the most complex 3D processing.