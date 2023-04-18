Apple Trade-In, new site for Earth Day

Just a few days before World Earth Day, which will be celebrated on April 22, Apple has inaugurated a new version of the site dedicated to its product exchange initiative, officially called Trade-in: it is already online also in Italian, as you can see from the screenshots just below. In addition to having a more modern layout and graphics, the site highlights the initiative’s ecological benefits:

An initial analysis of the old site and the new one shows that prices seem to have stayed the same. An iPhone can be worth from €40 (iPhone 7) up to €685 for a 13 Pro Max. It is not possible to trade in older iPhones, from 6s onwards – they can be returned to Apple, but without payment. There is the possibility of exchanging various other types of devices, including iPad, Mac and Apple Watch. Unlike in the United States, Android smartphones and tablets are not accepted, and the same is true for non-Apple computers. The trade-in can be done completely online or in-store. In any case, everything is well explained (complete with a large list of frequently asked questions and answers) on the new site, which you can consult independently by following the SOURCE link below.