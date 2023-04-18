Elon Musk announces the creation of “TruthGPT”: an AI that seeks the ultimate truth

Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink, has announced the creation of a new AI called “TruthGPT.” According to Musk, this AI will be able to seek the ultimate truth and understand the nature of the universe. In an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, Musk explained that this AI would be less dangerous to humanity than other AIs because it would be interested in understanding the universe and not destroying humans.

The search for the ultimate truth

Musk has repeatedly stated his concern about the dangers that AIs can pose to humanity. In his opinion, it is important to develop AIs that do not pose a threat to us. That is why he is working on creating «TruthGPT«. This AI would aim to “seek the ultimate truth and understand the nature of the universe.” Yes, he said those words.

Musk has likened this AI to humans protecting chimpanzees, even though they might decide to hunt and kill them. “We recognize that humanity could decide to hunt down all chimpanzees and kill them,” Musk said. “We are glad they exist, and we aspire to protect their habitats.”

An alternative to OpenAI

Musk has also criticized OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research nonprofit he helped found. According to Musk, OpenAI has begun operating a for-profit subsidiary, which could interfere with the ethics of the AI ​​models it creates. For this reason, Musk has created “TruthGPT” as a more transparent alternative.

Musk has signed an open letter with other AI researchers calling on companies to stop “giant AI experiments” that cannot be reliably understood, predicted or controlled.

What is the current status of “TruthGPT”?

Although Musk has announced the creation of “TruthGPT”, not much is known about the current status of the project. Musk has established a new AI company called X.AI a few days ago, but he hasn’t shared many details about it. However, it is clear that Musk is seriously committed to creating AI that is ethical and not harmful to humanity (at least he puts it that way).

The question of whether it is possible to create ethical AI is a hotly debated topic in the scientific community. Although Musk believes it is possible, others argue that AI will never be truly ethical because it is designed to maximize a given function and not take human values ​​into account.