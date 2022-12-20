God of War mod puts Mbappé and Messi fighting each other in the game

The channel omega fantasy on Youtube published a video with mod of God of War inspired by world Cup🇧🇷 In general, the contents of the publications are all linked to the Sony game and this time, the idea was to put Mbappe and Messi face to face in a lot of beating. Although the main national team football competition came to an end this Sunday (18), the third title conquered by Argentina should still yield a lot of talk. For example, Google recorded the highest traffic of the last 25 years on its search engine.

Another curious detail is that EA Sports managed to predict the winning team of the tournament for the fourth time in a row. Now, as for production, players from France and Argentina replace Kratos and baldur in a fight that lasts around 8 minutes, with everything that happens in the original game being maintained. - Advertisement - In fact, the Spartan warrior’s ax was also changed in the mod, which is now the Al Rihla, the Qatar World Cup ball. Throughout the almost 9 minutes of video, it is possible to notice some imperfections, but, in general, there is no way not to find this idea of ​​modification amusing.