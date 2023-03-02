iPhone sales still down in January

iPhone sales volumes also decreased during the month of January. Compared to the same period last year, in fact, the percentage of devices sold to the end customer compared to those received from the supplier suffered an 11% decline. Despite this, there was still a good improvement from last December when the “sell-through” had declined by as much as 18 percentage points.

As reported in a research by the investment bank UBS, there would have been several factors that influenced both the production and the entire supply chain of the iPhone 14. First of all, the health emergency that hit China forcing it to impose severe restrictions as well as the closure of many factories. To this must also be added a general decline in sales which has affected, and is continuing to affect, the entire smartphone market