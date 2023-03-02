iPhone sales still down in January

iPhone sales volumes also decreased during the month of January. Compared to the same period last year, in fact, the percentage of devices sold to the end customer compared to those received from the supplier suffered an 11% decline. Despite this, there was still a good improvement from last December when the “sell-through” had declined by as much as 18 percentage points.
As reported in a research by the investment bank UBS, there would have been several factors that influenced both the production and the entire supply chain of the iPhone 14. First of all, the health emergency that hit China forcing it to impose severe restrictions as well as the closure of many factories. To this must also be added a general decline in sales which has affected, and is continuing to affect, the entire smartphone market
The complete recovery of activities in China has led not only to a marked improvement in iPhone production but also to an increase in sales that partly offset the declines recorded in other markets. Overall, sales volumes in China fell 22% in December, ending a decidedly bleak year, but rose 6% in January. In the USA, on the other hand, the drop was 8% in December and 4% in January.