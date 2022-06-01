TikTok proves a distraction-free viewing experience

TikTok has started testing a new feature called “Clear Mode” whereby users who activate it will be able to scroll through the videos without having the information related to it, such as its creator, the added subtitle, name of the sound used, and more, even they will also lack some of the usual vertical buttons, such as “like”, comments, and share.

For now it is a test, and as usual, it is available to a limited group of users, although some of those who have already been able to access it, such as social media analyst Matt Navarra, have shared screenshots about its operation.



It is basically a way of distraction-free operation, where the only protagonist will be the video that is accessedwithout any other element, taking all the prominence avoiding any additional element.

The new experience that many users requested

And it will not be for less, given the increasing information that can be provided to videos on TikTok, which take up more space on the screen.

In this regard, users who can access the new feature under test will only have to press and hold the screen for an options sheet to appear, including “Clear mode” in it, located just below the option “Add to favourites”, as one of the matt navarra catches on his Twitter profile.

The rest of the users will have to wait for this test feature to arrive definitively for all users, as long as it has given satisfactory results for those responsible for TikTok, although there is no doubt that it will serve to continue increasing the differences with respect to the rival platforms, which continue to work to try to match creative possibilities.

Asked by TechCrunch, the company’s spokesman points out that at the moment they have nothing more to share, stating only that the test of this feature is being carried out.

There is no doubt that TikTok is showing itself to be quite ambitious with regard to the novelties that it wants to introduce in its service, highlighting its commitment to live mobile games, as we have commented, or the use of Twitch-style subscriptions, which it gives you an idea of ​​the kind of platform it aspires to become over time.

At this point, we can only wait for TikTok to provide more information about the direction it wants to take.