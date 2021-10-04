Synthetic kerosene to reduce the carbon footprint of flights

During the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st, human beings have not had many problems when contaminating the environment until reaching a critical situation. In little more than 100 years we have loaded our house, and now many efforts are being made (although not as many as we would like) to “do things right.”

There are fines for those who pollute more, there is more use of renewable energy sources, there is more control of the use of plastic … but what will really make the difference will be the large industrial plants dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint.

A few weeks ago I talked about a project in Iceland that transformed CO2 into stone, today I will talk about the first commercial plant in the world capable of producing synthetic kerosene to be used as fuel in airplanes.

The fuel used when flying is very polluting, so it is necessary to think about the issue and find solutions. Now there will be a plant in Werlte that will use water and electricity from wind farms to produce hydrogen. By adding carbon dioxide, the hydrogen is turned into crude, which can then be refined into jet fuel.

The idea of ​​burning synthetic kerosene is excellent, as only the amount of CO2 that was previously removed to produce the fuel is released into the atmosphere, there is no extra CO2.

At the moment, only eight barrels are produced per day, which helps fuel a small passenger plane every three weeks. If we compare this with data from 2019, when the world’s commercial airlines used almost 2.3 billion barrels of kerosene, it is clear that we still fall short. Even so, they have shown that the technology is feasible and economically viable, now there needs to be demand and willingness to make the change.

The project is led by Atmosfair, a German non-profit group that provides ways for people and businesses to offset their carbon emissions.

The plant was built with the help of Siemens, and Lufthansa will be the first company to use this synthetic kerosene.