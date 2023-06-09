Apple accelerates the possibility of having Windows games on Mac

One of the many announcements made by Apple Inc at the WWDC 2023 opening keynote this past Monday is the launch of the Game Porting Toolkit as a set of tools that will make it possible to run native Windows games within macOS.

Now, Apple’s idea with this toolkit is to make it possible to evaluate the performance of existing games for Windows, even those compatible with DirectX 12, in the macOS environment before the developers themselves decide to make a native version of their titles for this platform.



An important step for games on mac

This will not take away for those who want to take advantage of the existence of this toolkit to be able to play the titles available for Windows with a single recreational purpose. And it is that one of the aspects that macOS users may miss is that there is a sufficient number of native game titles for this platform, with an abundance of titles that are directed towards the Windows platform.

Game Porting Toolkit is based on CrossOver, an open source solution developed by CodeWeavers based on the well-known Wine emulator, to which they have added a layer of software in charge of translating x86 instructions and calls to Windows APIs to those of Apple silicon.

Calls to keyboard, mouse, file system, and other APIs are also translated to the corresponding APIs in macOS. The main drawback of this tool is that the games won’t have enough performance, and may have some execution errors, since they are not native versions.

First promising results

Some enthusiasts are already testing this possibility with good results, despite the mentioned limitations. And this solution comes while waiting for CodeWeavers, developer of CrossOver, to finally launch the expected DirectX 12 support for CrossOver Mac, something that does not seem like an easy task.

In this regard, Meredith Johnson, CrossOver Product Manager, points out in a post that:

In order for only Diablo II Resurrected to run, we had to fix a multitude of bugs related to MoltenVK and SPIRV-Cross. We anticipate that this will be the case for other DirectX 12 games: we will need to add support on a per-title basis, and each game will likely have multiple bugs.

Changing a long time situation

Behind the situation of the games in macOS is the difficulty of developers when it comes to porting their titles to this platform, although they can make use of multiplatform tools to have versions for macOS, although the generated versions will still not be available. refined and optimized.

Now at least developers will know if their titles would need optimizations for macOS, along with other newly released tools to include optimizing some visual elements.

If we continue in this line, we have no doubt that in the not so distant future, running Windows games on macOS with the same ease as that achieved by Valve with Proton on its Steam Deck console will make users of this platform forget about Windows even to play game titles.

Via: The Verge

Image Credit: Apple