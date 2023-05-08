Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Moto G73: which mid-range phone is more complete? | Comparative

The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Moto G73 try to appeal to a similar audience among consumers. They focus on those who want to have an advanced intermediate, with a complete experience, despite the limitations of the category. Within the same segment, is the smartphone from Xiaomi or Motorola that delivers more to the user? The TechSmart Comparative shows you the answer.

design and connectivity

Redmi Note 12 Pro

To start the duel, we see two designs compatible with modern contemporary looks. We are mainly talking about the more rectangular camera block, with the same color as the rest of the lid. The difference lies in their construction. Although the housing of both is plastic, the Redmi comes with a glass back, with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also takes advantage of the IP53 certification, which guarantees resistance to dust and splashes. The Moto accounts for having the most compact and lightweight body of the duo.

Motorola Moto G73

Both one and the other leave the front camera in a notch in the form of a centralized hole on the screen. They are also similar due to the presence of a biometric reader integrated into the power button. Only the G73 allows for storage expansion, as the Note 12 Pro does not offer a microSD card slot. The Xiaomi model has the best Wi-Fi, as it is the sixth generation, but the most advanced Bluetooth is that of the Motorola cell phone, which is in version 5.3. At least there is NFC compatibility on both. The Chinese comes out ahead for superior construction, scratch protection, and dust and water resistance.

Multimedia and resources

Screen

The Redmi features a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, larger than the Moto’s 6.5-inch LCD display. In addition to size, the Note 12 Pro also trumps the viewing angle, color reproduction and brightness level, thanks to the more premium material used. The Chinese panel still has a number of differentials, with HDR10 + and Dolby Vision technologies, Gorilla Glass 5 glass to protect against scratches, and the touch sensor that responds to 240 Hz. If there is any similarity here, we can mention their Full HD+ resolution and their refresh rate, which reaches 120 Hz to deliver high fluidity. This is an easy point for Xiaomi.

best screen technology Redmi Note 12 Pro Best screen brightness Redmi Note 12 Pro more colors Redmi Note 12 Pro Best screen resolution None bigger screen Redmi Note 12 Pro Better screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 Pro High Hz screen? Both Fastest touch sensor Redmi Note 12 Pro Better protection against scratches Redmi Note 12 Pro Overall screen quality Redmi Note 12 Pro

On both sides, we find a stereo audio system, with support for Dolby Atmos technology for better equalization. The difference is that the Note 12 Pro comes with three speakers, which provide a more immersive experience than the G73’s two sound outputs. In practice, the Redmi ends up having a superior sound power compared to the Moto, not to mention the greater balance between bass, mids and treble. None of the manufacturers send headphones, but the physical connector is present on the pair, to accept any standard accessory. The Chinese scores one more point.

Sound is stereo? Both Does it have P2 input? Both Greater frequency balance Redmi Note 12 Pro sound power Redmi Note 12 Pro Do headphones come in the box? None

System





Redmi comes out of the box with Android 12 natively, while Moto already contains version 13 of the “little robot” pre-installed. As Xiaomi promises two major Android updates to its model, it should have the same longevity as Motorola’s. Moving on to the mobile network, the two do not disappoint and support 5G technology, for always fast internet. Despite having a 120Hz refresh rate, the G73’s cleaner interface flows a little better in practice. In terms of features, the Note 12 Pro stands out for its Sidebar shortcuts, game-specific tools and various customization options. On the other hand, Moto comes with the famous gestures to open the flashlight or the camera app, in addition to Secure Folder, which increases the protection of your files. The G73’s software is smoother and more up-to-date. So he gets the point.

Well-updated system? Moto G73 Will the system be updated in the future? Both Which system or customization has more and better features? Both Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software Moto G73

Performance

Both manufacturers opted for MediaTek hardware. Redmi comes equipped with Dimensity 1080, and Moto uses Dimensity 930. But it seems that RAM management is what really defines their performance. The G73 needed less than half the time of its Chinese rival in the second round and ended up 23 seconds behind our tests. Benchmarks already show a more balanced scenario, with a technical tie in AnTuTu and a slight advantage for the Chinese in Geekbench. At least, gaming doesn’t seem to be an issue for these devices. Both run well even the most complex titles, although they are far from perfect. Multitasking makes the difference here and gives Motorola the point.

Who does better on the opening test? Moto G73 Who wins in the most demanding games? Both Who has the best benchmark numbers? Redmi Note 12 Pro What is the most up to date processor? Redmi Note 12 Pro Which has better RAM/CPU balance? Moto G73 Which has more storage? None

Battery

Manufacturers did not want to invent a battery and put one with a capacity of 5,000 mAh in these devices. Despite the same number, the practice is quite different. The Redmi yielded more than 31 hours connected in our standardized tests, much more than the Moto’s almost 24 and a half hours. The scenario continues in favor of the Chinese when we go to the loading. The 67 W adapter sent by Xiaomi allows you to reach 100% in less than 1 hour. The time is still 15 minutes below the total taken by the Motorola cell phone, with its 30 W TurboPower. So the Note 12 Pro scores this time.

Which has more battery? None Which recharges faster? Redmi Note 12 Pro Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Redmi Note 12 Pro Does it have wireless charging? None

Camera

The Redmi packs three rear cameras, versus a dual set on the G73. Both are led by a 50 MP main sensor. The Note 12 Pro gets the sharpness right, thanks to optical stabilization. But Moto gets the better of HDR, especially with the sun in the background. At night, we have good work on both sides, but Xiaomi’s shake control also helps preserve more detail here. Their ultrawide lacks the low resolution, which makes the quality much lower compared to the main one. At least Motorola puts an autofocus here, which makes the macros better than with the fixed focus lens dedicated to this present in the competitor. We have a balance of advantages in this regard. Thus, we give a draw.

Best rear camera set None Best photos of the day Both best night photos Redmi Note 12 Pro most versatile set Both best ultrawide Both best telephoto lens None best macro Moto G73 (via ultrawide) best depth None

Photos taken with the Redmi Note 12 Pro

Only the Note 12 Pro’s camcorder supports 4K video. The G73 is limited to Full HD resolution. The Chinese also bets on optical stabilization to better deal with shakes, in addition to presenting a more agile focus and a higher quality than the rival. At least, we have stereo sound capture in them that pleases in quality. That is, Redmi scores again.

Does it have optical stabilization? Redmi Note 12 Pro Does it have electronic stabilization? Both more agile focus Redmi Note 12 Pro Does it record in 8K at 30 fps? None Does it record in 4K at 30 fps? Redmi Note 12 Pro Best audio capture None best video quality Redmi Note 12 Pro

Photos taken with the Motorola Moto G73

Their front camera has a 16 MP sensor. However, Xiaomi prefers to compress four pixels into one and then upscale to the maximum resolution, which compromises sharpness and makes selfies smoother. Motorola, on the other hand, presents a greater level of detail than the Chinese visa. In night places, both will depend on a good light source for best results. Finally, recordings from the front of them are limited to Full HD. The G73 gets the upper hand here.

Best front camera set None Front camera records in 4K? None best daytime selfie Moto G73 best night selfie None

Price

The two devices were officially available in Europe. The Redmi Note 12 Pro landed at a suggested price of BRL 3,400, well above the BRL 2,000 charged at the launch of the Moto G73. In current retail, the Chinese is still in the range of R$ 2,000, while the competitor can already be found close to R$ 1,500. In other words, Motorola closes the Comparison with the last point.

Which had the best launch price in Europe? Moto G73 Which has the lowest current cost? Moto G73

Conclusion

In this clash that brought together two intermediaries from 2023, the score was well balanced. Therefore, consumer choice may depend much more on their priority for the next cell phone. The Redmi Note 12 Pro is the best option for those who want a more premium and resistant construction, in addition to superior multimedia, either on the brighter AMOLED screen, or on the more powerful and balanced stereo sound. This also offers greater autonomy, without compromising on recharge time, and is the only one of the duo that shoots in 4K with the main camera. On the other hand, the Moto G73 pleases those who like speed. We’re talking about your cleaner system here for better fluidity, to faster multitasking performance. He even takes selfies in more detail and hurts less the consumer’s pocket at the time of purchase.

RESULT Redmi Note 12 Pro: 6 POINTS Stronger design and superior construction

AMOLED screen for brighter and better colors

Powerful and balanced stereo sound

Longer battery life and shorter charging time

Rear cameras with clearer photos day and night

Videos with 4K support and optical stabilization Motorola Moto G73: 5 POINTS More up-to-date and fluid system

Faster multitasking performance

Rear cameras with superior HDR and macro

Front camera with sharper selfies

Lowest price in the current Europeian market

Which of these models best suits your needs? Would you rather buy the Note 12 Pro, or would you pay more for the G73? Feel free to comment in the space below.