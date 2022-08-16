HomeTech NewsCybersecurityPatchday: SAP closes five security gaps

Patchday: SAP closes five security gaps

Tech NewsCybersecurity

Published on

By Brian Adam
patchday sap closes five security gaps.jpg
patchday sap closes five security gaps.jpg
- Advertisement -

In August, SAP publishes reports on five newly discovered security vulnerabilities. In addition, the manufacturer updates two older reports on vulnerabilities.

SAP’s August patch day means comparatively little effort for administrators, since the manufacturer has only published five reports on security gaps in the business products. There were also updates from two older bug reports.

 

Vulnerable SAP products

The most serious vulnerability concerns SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence Platform (Open Document). Attackers could obtain unauthorized information (CVE-2022-32245, CVSS 8.2risk “high“). Further vulnerabilities allow information leakage in SAP Authenticator for Android (CVE-2022-35290, CVSS 5.3, medium), SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence Platform (MonitoringDB) (CVE-2022-31596, CVSS 5.2, medium) as in SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence Platform (CommentaryDB) (CVE-2022-32244, CVSS 5.2, medium).

In addition, there is SAP Enable Now Manager a missing authorization check (CVE-2022-35293, CVSS 4.2, medium). The updated error messages relate to the Google Chrome browser supplied with the SAP Business Client and possible bypassing of runtime checks from inBC-MID-RFC in SAP Netweaver.

Canon releases software to convert your EOS and PowerShot cameras into a webcam

As usual, SAP does not give any further details in the patch day report. However, SAP administrators can access the updated software downloads and detailed bug reports linked in the patchday message with their access.

Administrators should install the provided updates during the next scheduled maintenance period to minimize the attack surface. Unlike in July, however, this should succeed quickly – there were still 20 security gaps in SAP products to be closed.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Underwater housing SportDiver SL400 in a short test: With the iPhone on the diving station

SeaLife's SportDiver case turns your smartphone into an underwater camera. Recordings can be made...
Entertainment

“Comando Salvapapas”: how to get out of a culinary emergency with imagination and humor

Potato Saver Command is a cooking program that mixes fiction and reality and...
Cybersecurity

Kali Linux 2022.3: Security training in the test lab and improved VM support

In addition to an expanded range of functions, Offensive Security is also announcing regular...
Microsoft

iX workshop: Securing Windows 10 and 11 in the company

Learn with many practical examples how to safely operate Windows 10 and 11 (Pro...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.