New generation: Moto G Stylus 2023 has first possible leaked image with 50 MP camera

Several Motorola phones were already listed earlier this year and now we have new information about the Moto G Stylus 2023 that had leaked renders today. In them we see its camera module, where the integrated stylus will be housed and much more.

The image was shared by OnLeaks in its Patreon community and is part of a gallery with several renderings, but only this one was authorized to be published outside the platform.

In this image we see that the Moto G Stylus 2023 will have a similar design to the Moto Edge 40 Pro listed in other leaks. OG Stylus 2023 should have rounded edges, main camera module with two sensors, one of which should be 50 megapixels.