Twitter confirms fix for bug in ‘For You’ section that only displays Elon Musk posts

Twitter has confirmed that it is working on a new update for the social network, correcting an inconvenient bug that appears in the “For You” section, a space that gathers suggested posts, tweets only from Elon Musk, a billionaire who in the second half of last year bought the social network after a long struggle with the previous management.
According to community information, the algorithm is recommending both the desktop and app versions (Android and iOS) of Musk’s posts even to people who don’t follow the platform owner. In his profile, the CEO of Twitter took a position on the flaw asking for patience while the team of programmers works on fixing it.
The businessman did not commit to revealing when the flaw will be resolved, so it is possible that users of the social network will still encounter this bug in the coming days. Considering the company’s track record, the update is expected to be available soon, so stay tuned to Google Play and the App Store.
“Please stay tuned while we make adjustments to the uh.… “algorithm”, said Musk. There is still no forecast for arrival in other regions.
See Elon Musk’s post:
Please stay tuned while we make adjustments to the uh .… “algorithm”
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 14, 2023
