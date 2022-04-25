Make a video with slides on TikTok to give your posts a different touch

TikTok has become a real headache for its main rivals. And it is that the popular music app has swept platforms of the stature of Instagram or YouTube, through a functionality that has attracted millions of users to this platform. In addition, the team behind the development of this app does not hesitate to constantly update its musical social network to offer new functions with which to make the most of the possibilities of this platform. Not to mention the fact that there are a few hidden tricks to get the most out of this musical social network. We have already explained the steps you must follow to activate the data saving mode, and today we are going to show you how you can make a TikTok video with slides. Create a video composition with slides Saying that these types of videos usually work very well, so if you want to give your publications a different touch, don’t miss this trick that will be the sensation and the envy of your friends. A very simple system, as you can see when you see the steps to create a video on TikTok through slides. For that, this is what you should do. First of all, hit the + button to create a new video. On the right side of the record button at the bottom, there is an option called Upload. Click on it. Now, in the tabs that will appear, you must click on the one that says Photos. The next step will be to select all the photos that you want to add in your slideshow video. Press the Next button and you will see that TikTok will join them and send you to a screen where you can choose how the images slide (horizontally or vertically), filters that you want to include, cover image or if you want to add sound to your video. As we have indicated before, making a TikTok video based on slides is much simpler than it seems, and it will only take you a few minutes to configure everything you need to achieve the best results. And don’t hesitate to try this trick to give your posts a different touch and surprise your followers with a different post than usual. Finally, we invite you to go through this article in which we tell you five TikTok tricks to squeeze the musical social network as if you were a professional. >