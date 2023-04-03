Let the Xiaomi 13 Lite be prepared: there will be Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and it will have a surprise

- Advertisement -

Apparently the company samsung Finally, it intends to attack the most premium mid-range this year, the one in which the Xiaomi 13 Lite now rules with an iron fist. According to the data that has been known, the Korean firm intends to launch a device for this market segment on the market and, in addition, based on the data available, there will be a more than interesting surprise.

A month or so ago it seemed that the company we were talking about had no intention of putting the Samsung Galaxy FE (Fan Edition), but new reports indicate that this decision has been reconsidered and it is indeed intended to announce this device. And when would this happen? Well, everything indicates that, for End of the year, with the idea of ​​having the terminal we are talking about in stores for Christmas sales. Good plan, everything must be said.

What to expect from this Samsung phone

Well, the first thing, and it is the great surprise that the device could offer, is that will not have a processor made by Qualcomm. Therefore, nothing from Snapdragon for this team that aims to be very complete and that would be bordering on the premium range. According to published information, the chosen component would be the Exynos 2200 of own manufacture that uses technology of manufacture of four nanometers and that offers a quite high power.

On the other hand, according to what has been published, the choice in what has to do with the camera would be most interesting, since it would have a set of three sensors, where the main one would be 50 megapixels and it would be accompanied by two others of 12 + 8 MP. This would be a qualitative leap compared to the previous generation of Samsung quite important. In addition, in what has to do with memory, the options chosen would be up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 gigabytes of storage.

A correct battery, which announces a striking design

The amperage of this component will be 4,500mAh, a correct figure and that allows us to intuit that the thickness that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will have would be below nine millimeters. That is to say, it would be very striking and, in addition, it would allow it to compete with the Xiaomi 13 Lite as we have started before. Of course, the fast charge would remain in 25Wa figure that is not the most striking in these times.

The truth is that the arrival of this terminal is logical, and if the indicated is confirmed it would be most interesting. Enough to unseat Xiaomi? Well, that remains to be seen, since in some sections would be superior (An example is the processor) but in others it would lag behind -fast charging is the best example of what we are saying-.

