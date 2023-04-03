Tesla launches GigaBier, its own Cybertruck-inspired Pilsner beer

- Advertisement -

Elon Musk is a character loved and hated in equal parts. But no one can deny that the South African genius sometimes has ideas that make it clear why he is at the top. More, taking advantage of the pull that he has everything around him, including his companies. At the time of him Elon Musk surprised us with a flamethrower, yes, a flamethrower, which he swept sales. And now the genius and founder of Tesla, SpaceX and other companies has just had an idea: to launch Tesla , a Pilsner-type that emulates the shape of his most anticipated car, the Tesla Cybertruck. Tesla GigaBier comes in a three-bottle format and is priced at 89 euros To say that Elon Musk already announced that he was working on a product of this type during the Giga Fest event at Gigafactory Berlin at the end of 2021. “We are going to build a train station right on the property. And then we’re going to have graffiti murals all over the factory, outside and everything. So I think it’s going to be very good. We already have some of them. And we’re even going to have a beer,” said the South African genius. As they indicate on the product website, where you can already buy this beer from Tesla “Tesla GigaBier is designed to emulate the shape of Cybertruck while honoring the 500-year tradition of German Reinheitsgebot beer manufacturing. Enjoy this limited edition pilsner-style beer brewed in Berlin with our exclusive Cyberhops variety and notes of citrus, bergamot and sweet fruits. Each bottle features a seamless glossy black sleeve with a glow-in-the-dark Giga watermark. Prost!” The truth is that the price is prohibitive, but we already anticipate that the stock is going to fly, because with this type of collectible products, the fans of the brand are killed for them. And while it looks like Tesla’s GigaBier will only be sold in Europe, available units are going to fly. A limited edition that has among its ingredients water, malted barley, and yeast, and that has been manufactured by Cyberhops, a Berlin company specialized in the production of craft beers. With notes of citrus, bergamot and sweet fruits, Tesla GigaBier beer promises a unique experience on the palate through a limited edition. Although at that price, the beer from the American motor giant can already be good… >