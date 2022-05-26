Kahoot! Kids in Spanish, now on Android and iPhone

Surely all of you have used Kahoot!, or have heard of this global learning platform based on games.

It is widely used in schools, and today they have announced the launch of Kahoot! kids in spanish for Android and iOS.

The objective is to allow the little ones, from 3 years old, to develop cognitive and socio-emotional skills, while learning basic literacy and mathematics. All with interactive content that has been created by expert pedagogues.

It is safe, diverse and ad-free content, thus offering a playful environment for adults to spend quality time with their children. Remember that here at WWWhatsnew we have always been against leaving the mobile phone for hours and hours for the child to be entertained, but we recognize that the use of certain apps can create great moments between parents and children.

To use Kahoot! Kids it is necessary to have a subscription in Kahoot! +, a subscription that allows access to 8 other learning applications within the Kahoot! like, Kahoot! DragonBox Numbers, Kahoot! DragonBox Algebra, Kahoot! DragonBox multiplication or Kahoot! Poio’s Learn to Read.

It is also possible to access Kahoot Kids! in English, a good idea for children to learn or reinforce their knowledge of the language using entertaining activities with words and sounds, as there are associations between sounds and images that can help solidify concepts.

Kahoot! Kids will be available for Android and iOS and in eight languages, including Spanish.

Links: Android and iOS