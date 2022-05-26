MSI Unveils MEG 342C QD-OLED Gaming Monitor

Announcing even more news after its first intervention at Computex 2022, MSI has just announced even more news within its monitor catalog, now presenting the new MEG 342C QD-OLED, its first gaming monitor equipped with this panel technologythus being the third company in the world to present one of these products.

Specifically, we are faced a 1800R curved screen with a 34-inch widescreen QD-OLED panelwith an impressive resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels, a high refresh rate of 175 Hz and a GtG response time of 0.1 milliseconds.

Backed by AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro image enhancement technology instead of G-Sync Ultimate, we will also have other improvements such as a DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, which along with a maximum brightness of 1000 nits and a DCI-P3 color gamut of 99.3%they will guarantee us unparalleled realism and quality.

Thus, MSI wanted to set the MEG 342C QD-OLED apart from the other two QD-OLED models present, adding some additional features that the Alienware monitor lacks, such as one USB Type-C input with DisplayPort Alt mode (with which we can use this port to connect screens), a KVM functionality, and some MSI specific functions such as a low blue light mode and what the company calls “Gaming Intelligence” on which we await further details. Additionally, the MSI monitor also supports Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture.

Lastly, it looks like the MEG 342C will ship with a factory calibration with a Delta E<2, detail that although it will not affect the general experience of the gamer public, it does become more relevant for users who plan to use the screen to edit videos or photos.

Unfortunately, MSI’s announcement has been limited to a first showing of the MEG 342C QD-OLED, so for now no details about its starting price or availability date have been revealed in the different international markets. And it is that everything indicates that we could still see a few months pass before we can update this data, yes, staying within this 2022.