iPhone 15 Pro should bring unified and capacitive volume buttons

There’s a lot of speculation surrounding the design of the iPhone 15 lineup, and even based on CAD files used to build the phones, there’s still no certainty regarding the layout of the volume buttons. They probably will be capacitive instead of physical.

But an insider has revealed to 9to5Mac that new volume buttons will be unified and will also have a button to activate the “pressure type” mute. Thus, the separate buttons for increasing and decreasing the volume become the same relief that works both ways.

This, by the way, had already been revealed by renders that indicated a single cutout for the volume buttons, but it was not clear whether Apple would really opt for this change. They may even be similar to older iPhone and iPad models, but they will obviously bring new technology and convenience.