iPhone 15 Pro should bring unified and capacitive volume buttons

There’s a lot of speculation surrounding the design of the iPhone 15 lineup, and even based on CAD files used to build the phones, there’s still no certainty regarding the layout of the volume buttons. They probably will be capacitive instead of physical.
But an insider has revealed to 9to5Mac that new volume buttons will be unified and will also have a button to activate the “pressure type” mute. Thus, the separate buttons for increasing and decreasing the volume become the same relief that works both ways.
This, by the way, had already been revealed by renders that indicated a single cutout for the volume buttons, but it was not clear whether Apple would really opt for this change. They may even be similar to older iPhone and iPad models, but they will obviously bring new technology and convenience.
Another rumor regarding the iPhone 15 Pro is that it will adopt new solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, similar to the Home button introduced on the iPhone 7. That is, the buttons will no longer have moving parts and will identify the pressure level to work with.
Renders had already revealed a single cutout for the volume buttons, but it wasn’t clear whether Apple would actually opt for a single button instead of two. The layout of the new volume buttons may be similar to older iPhone and iPad models. But of course, with new technologies behind it.
Regarding Apple’s mute button, which moves from one point to another, now the replacement will make it capacitive and users will need to press it to set the phone to silent.
Another change with regards to buttons and ports is the Lightning to USB-C port, which would mark a big shift from Apple’s proprietary connector used on iPhones and most Apple accessories since 2012.
Overall, the design will feature slightly curved edges, increased camera protrusion, and thinner display bezels. They will be the same sizes as the iPhone 14 lineup, but the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will ditch the notch in favor of the Dynamic Island. The new line is expected to be announced in September.
- The Apple iPhone 14 is available on Amazon for BRL 5,709. The cost-benefit is average and this is the best model in this price range.
- The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is available on Amazon for BRL 6,659. The cost-benefit is average and this is the best model in this price range.
- The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 7,289. The cost-benefit is average and this is the best model in this price range.
- The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is available on Amazon for BRL 8,009. The cost-benefit is average and this is the best model in this price range.
- The Apple iPhone 7 is available in Americanas for BRL 1,549.