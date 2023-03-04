A new flavor! Supposed Android 15 candy name appears in code

O Android 14 yet is in testing stage and the Google already works concurrently in the later version. This Friday (3), there was information that the name of dessert Android 15, due for release in 2024, will be “Vanilla Icecream”.
The possible name of android 15, “Vanilla Ice Cream” (in free translation)he was observed in a series of code changes in Google’s operating system’s “Tradefed” testing framework. Unfortunately, there is no other information about the OS.
It is worth remembering that the dessert name of Android 14 is “Upside Down Cake” and the expectation is that this variant of the operating system will be launched in the coming months, closer to the middle of the year, on compatible Google Pixel devices.
Since 2009, each version of Android has been given a dessert name starting with the letter A and following alphabetical order. Android 10 was the first not to follow this tradition and to have a name with a number, to highlight the “10”.
However, Google continues to use dessert names internally to refer to each annual release. The company continues to work on improvements and new features to make the operating system increasingly efficient and user-friendly.
Of course, the code name usually doesn’t tell us much about what to expect from a specific Android version. Therefore, we will probably still have to wait a while to see what Android 15 “Vanilla Ice Cream” has in store for us.
And you, what do you think about the name? Tell us in the comments down below!