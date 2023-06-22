iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma will no longer prompt you for your Apple Account password

- Advertisement -

Apple is introducing a convenient and secure way for users to log into their Apple accounts on the web without the need for passwords, starting with iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma.

We have been talking about the arrival of passkeys for several months now, this new method of authentication based on replacing the traditional character strings to be memorized. With iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma, Apple is finally introducing this new feature, which will allow you to log into your account using your fingerprint or your face with Face ID.



This function is already operational on iCloud.com and appleid.apple.com for users running the latest developer betas on their devices. Also, the passkeys will not only work for Apple properties, but also allow passwordless login for websites that support the “sign in with Apple “.

Passkeys will replace passwords

As a reminder, a passkey is a form of authentication that relies on device-based security measures, such as Face ID, Touch ID or a PIN code, which saves users from having to remember complex passwords. Once a passkey is created, it is synced across multiple devices. However, Apple’s current implementation requires users to sign in to these devices with a common Apple ID for the sync to occur seamlessly.

Note that Apple is not the only one interested in this technology, since Google also supports logins based on passkeys for Google accounts, after having rolled out passkey support for Chrome on Windows, macOS, and Android. Additionally, Google recently extended passkey functionality to over 9 million organizations, allowing users to sign in to Workspace and Google Cloud products via passkeys.

With iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma, users can now bypass password entry on the icloud.com and apple.com domains with support for passkeys. After entering your Apple ID email address, you will see the “Sign in with iPhone” button. By selecting this option, a QR code that you can scan using the iPhone’s Camera app will appear. By tapping the yellow link, users will be able to authenticate their identity on the web using Face ID or Touch ID, eliminating the need to enter a password.