Galaxy S23 Ultra is listed on Geekbench with Android 14 and One UI 6.0

A few weeks ago, SamMobile revealed that Samsung plans to start the first One UI 6.0 beta in the third week of July. In recent days, several South Korean devices have appeared with the interface based on Android 14. Now, Galaxy S23 Ultra has been listed on Geekbench with the latest Android version and South Korean UI.

The US version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra with code SM-S918U appeared in the database of the Geekbench benchmark platform with the Android 14 operating system based on the One UI 6.0 interface. In the single-core test, it scored 1,712 and in the multi-core test, 3,476. With this listing, it's apparent that Samsung is ramping up testing, an indication that the beta will indeed take place in July.

By tradition, Samsung first releases the beta version of Android for its latest Galaxy S line devices. After a few weeks of testing and releasing four betas, the South Korean publicly distributes the stable update. As a result, it is likely that the Galaxy S23 line will be the first to receive the Android 14 beta at the end of July in countries such as China, India, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States. So far, few details about One UI 6.0 are known. It will have minor user interface changes, while Android 14 brings new features such as per-app language, transparent navigation bar in all programs, and advanced battery health information.

Technical specifications

6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution

Display with hole and rate of 120 Hz

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Platform for Galaxy

8 GB or 12 GB of RAM

256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of internal storage

12 MP front camera (f/2.2)

Four rear cameras: Main lens with 200 MP sensor (f/1.7, OIS, Super Quad Pixel AF) Ultrawide lens with 12 MP sensor (f/2.2, Dual Pixel) 1 telephoto lens with 10 MP sensor (3x zoom, f/2.4, OIS, Dual Pixel) Telephoto lens 2 with 10 MP sensor (10x zoom, f/4.9, OIS, Dual Pixel)

5G connection, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, Stereo sound, IP68 and Wi-Fi 6E

5,000 mAh battery with 45W charging

Built-in S Pen

Android 13 running under One UI 5.1

Dimensions: 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm

Weight: 234g