Apple iPhone 2G, auctioned a rare 4GB model still sealed

Exactly 16 years after that June 29, 2007day when the first iPhone came on the market for the first timewas auctioned by LCG Auctions a still sealed 2G iPhoneperfectly preserved. The starting price is $10,000 but the clearing price is estimated to be over $100,000.

A RARE 2G 4GB IPHONE

In recent years there have been several auctions relating to the first iPhones, pieces that are already usually difficult to find, especially the very first 2Gs sold only in the USA, which they even become very rare if still sealed with their plastic bag. Even rarer are the iPhone 2G with only 4GB of storage space instead of 8GB. - Advertisement - The first ‌iPhone, in fact, went on sale with both 4 GB and 8 GB of storage space. At the time, the 4GB version retailed for $499, while the 8GB version cost $599. However, back in 2007, 4G of storage wasn’t much, especially on the iPhone that didn’t have a microSD expansion slot.

Consequently, the 8G versions were the ones that sold the most, so much so that Apple, in the following months, decided to remove the 4G version from the market, replacing it with a 16 GB one. Having only been available for a very limited time, the first 2G ‌iPhone‌ with 4GB has become the rarest model to find. Surprise! iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow are now available for pre-order As stated by Mark Montero, the founder of the auction site LCG Auctions: ‌‌”Based on our recent record sales and the fact that the 4GB model is likely 20 times rarer than the 8GB version, we wouldn’t be surprised if a new record price was set”

OFFERED FOR SALE BY AN APPLE ENGINEER

The person who put it up for sale, according to the auction description,‌ was part of Apple’s engineering team that worked on the development of this first iPhone, therefore it is easy that he has kept it and that, perhaps, he has even more than one at home. All of this was certified in a cover letter.

2G iPhones, especially sealed ones, are frequently auctioned off. In recent months, an 8GB 2G ‌iPhone‌ sold for $63,000. Last March, another 8GB 2G iPhone sold for $54,000. Prices significantly up from the $35,000 a similar iPhone sold for in August of last year. On its site, LCG Auctions is also listing an 8GB ‌iPhone‌ 2G and a 16GB ‌iPhone 2G‌, also sealed.

