Epic Games is giving away 3 free games this week

Expanding its usual model a bit, this week Epic Games offers us up to three free games to redeem, with two indie titles and a well-known triple A of different genres that will take us from the beautiful but dangerous wastelands of Norse mythology, a space station in orbit around the Moon, and a colorful and endless race circuit.

As is customary, the three games will be available and redeemable through the Epic Games Storeso we will only have to log in with our Epic account and access the files of each of the titles (Jotun: Valhalla Edition, Prey, Redout: Enhanced Edition), and complete the entire purchase process.

Although we can also add them directly from the desktop appwhere they will appear in a small pop-up at the top of the home page, as well as a prominent line in the store section, from which we can easily access the pages of these free games without having to resort to the web browser.

Finally, remember again that like the rest of the free games offered on the Epic Games Store, we will only have one week to claim these titles for free, with a deadline for next thursday the 13th May until 4:59 p.m. (peninsula time).

Jotun: Valhalla Edition

Previously present among the free games of Epic Games, we meet again with this action and exploration game with a unique and tremendously immersive character thanks to the handmade drawings and its careful setting within Norse mythology. Playing with Thora, a Viking warrior who died a dishonorable death and, therefore, we must prove our worth and win the favor of the gods of Valhalla. To do this, we must explore the extensive Nordic purgatory and look for the runes that will free the jotun, giants who control the elements, and face them in epic battles.

Jotun minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 / OS X Yosemite

Windows 7 / OS X Yosemite Processor: Any 1.8 GHz processor



Any 1.8 GHz processor Memory: 4GB RAM

4GB RAM GPU: Any DirectX 10 compatible graphics card with at least 256 MB of video memory

Any DirectX 10 compatible graphics card with at least 256 MB of video memory Storage: 8 GB of free disk space

8 GB of free disk space DirectX: Version 10

Prey

Waking up aboard Talos I, a space station in orbit around the Moon in the year 2032, you take on the role of Morgan Yu, the key subject of an experiment that hoped to change the future of humanity forever. But things have gotten terribly complicated: the space station has been invaded by hostile aliens who want to hunt you down. As you investigate the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you will have to survive using the tools you find on the station, as well as your wits, weapons and incredible abilities.

Prey minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 (64-bit)

Windows 7 (64-bit) Processor: Intel i5-2400 or AMD FX-8320



Intel i5-2400 or AMD FX-8320 Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GTX 660 or AMD Radeon 7850

NVIDIA GTX 660 or AMD Radeon 7850 Storage: 20 GB of free disk space

Redout: Enhanced Edition

A tribute to the classic racing games that lands as an uncompromising, fast, demanding and satisfying driving experience, full of the dizziness so characteristic of arcade racing games. And it is that from the graphics, the landscape, the effects and the sounds, everything is done so that you feel that you are really competing at a dizzying 800 km/h.

Redout Minimum Requirements