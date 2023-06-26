Early Prime Day deals are live this weekend – cheap TVs, $5 Echo Pop, tablets, and more

Amazon is rolling out early Prime Day deals this weekend as the official two-day sale is now just weeks away (officially on June 11 and 12). Amazon’s Prime Day sale is known for record-low prices on its own devices, and the retailer is giving us an early treat with fantastic offers that you can shop right now.

We’ve scoured through this weekend’s sale to bring you the best early Prime Day deals below, which include a mix of Fire TVs, tablets, Echo devices, and the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell. Some highlights include this Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for just $199.99 (was $349), a massive 53% discount on the Echo Dot Kids, bringing the price down to just $27.99 (was $59.99), and the Ring Doorbell Wired bundled with the all-new Echo Pop for $34.99 – a $65 discount.

Most of today’s deals include record-low prices, and we don’t expect you’ll see better prices at Amazon’s official Prime Day sale. Keep in mind, though, you must be an Amazon Prime Member to shop today’s early deals, and you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will take you through to Amazon’s official July sale.

This weekend’s best early Prime Day deals

You can also check out today’s best early Prime Day TV deals and look forward to the upcoming 4th of July sales event, which will include impressive 4th of July TV sales.