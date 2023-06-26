So you can share the screen of your Android mobile in a WhatsApp video call

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp, the world’s most widely used instant messaging application, continues to innovate and add new features to improve our communication experience.

And one of the most exciting and useful features recently introduced to the WhatsApp Beta version is the ability to share the screen of your Android device during a video call.

That’s right, we are talking about a tool that Today it is available in various countries.so we’ll be exploring how you can take full advantage of this feature and open up a world of possibilities in your virtual conversations.

Share your Android screen in a WhatsApp video call allows you to show content in real time to the person you are talking to. Whether you want to share an important presentation, show off an app, or even teach how to do something step-by-step, this feature gives you an effective way to communicate and collaborate.

Now, the first thing to comment on this is that only You can share the screen in applications that allow image capture and recordingthat is, WhatsApp will show a black screen if an app has this option blocked.

What to do to share the screen of your Android smartphone in a WhatsApp video call

Clarified all the above, Let’s go with the steps you must follow To be able to share your mobile screen while you are in a WhatsApp video call:

– First, make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your Android device (you can do it from Google Play).

– Start a video call with the person you want to share your screen with. You can do it from the chat list or directly from the individual conversation.

– Once the video call is in progress, look for the icon Share screen in the call interface. This is located in the toolbar at the bottom of the screen (it is shaped like a small mobile).

– At this point, WhatsApp will show a pop-up window asking if you want to start a broadcast or screen recording. Here you will have to click on Start now.

And that’s it, when WhatsApp shares your mobile screen, that will mean that the other person will already be seeing what you show on the screen. Now when you want to stop transmitting, you only need to click on the red button that indicates stop sharingor simply hang up the call.