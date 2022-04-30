Chrome for Android will add a function that will save you time

Google is considering a new feature for Chrome on Android that will save users time and some headaches.

So that they do not have to go to the browsing history every time they accidentally close Chrome tabs, Google will allow them to have a new dynamic.

Chrome on Android will let you restore groups of tabs

Although Chrome has many functions that make it easier for us to navigate when we are on the PC, we do not always have the same dynamics when we use the Google web browser from Android.

It is true that Chrome for Android takes into account the needs of users when they browse the Internet from their mobile phones, but some functions that have become essential are missing. For example, some option that makes it easy to restore the tabs when we close them by accident.

An option that could soon be integrated into Chrome for Android, as mentioned in Android Central. Hints of this feature were detected in an experimental flag, so you won’t find it available in any version of Chrome for Android.

But if this happens, you will have an ally to restore the tabs or groups of tabs that you close by accident. A dynamic that will save you having to open the history and open each closed tab again.

In the desktop version of Chrome, just go to the browser menu, select History and see the list of tabs under “Recently Closed”. As for the ability to restore tab groups, that option is not yet available in the stable version of Chrome.

But it was already able to detect a dynamic that could be used in an oversight to restore groups of tabs. An option that allows groups to be saved in the bookmarks bar so that you can close and retrieve them at any time.

At the moment, it only remains to hope that all these options will be implemented in the stable version of Chrome in the near future.