Dublin Airport: Why large piles of luggage have been spotted abandoned beside carousels

Dublin Airport has explained why piles of what appears to be unclaimed luggage has been left in baggage reclaim.

A number of posts on social media showed passengers arriving into Dublin confused by the number bags that had been left behind.

One twitter user said there were “hundreds” of bags left beside the carousels.

It turns out the bags were left like that because “tests on a number of baggage carousels” are being carried out.

A spokesman for the Dublin Airport Authority said: “We are currently carrying out some tests on a number of baggage carousels. To enable this testing, a large number of test suitcases (up to 1,000 pieces of luggage) are required.

“Not all of these pieces of luggage are required at all times, so on occasion it is likely that passengers passing through the baggage reclaim area will see bags sitting in the baggage hall.”







It comes as a new route between Iceland and Dublin Airport was launched yesterday.

PLAY, a new low-cost airline, will be flying between Dublin and Reykjavik four times a week.

Icelandic airline PLAY started operations in June 2021 and is based in Reykjavik’s Keflavik International Airport.

Dalton Phillips, CEO of daa said: “We welcome this morning’s inaugural flight from Dublin to Reykjavik.

“We are excited to see that Dublin Airport will enjoy increased connectivity to and from Iceland with PLAY.

“The increased access to and from Reykjavik shows how attractive the tourism opportunities are at both ends of this attractive new route.”

