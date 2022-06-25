AirPods Pro 2: Find My, USB-C, heart rate and much more

- Advertisement -

Apparently there is already a certain amount of information running on the internet regarding the next version, that is, the AirPods Pro 2. Everything could indicate that they would have a large number of improvements and interesting features. From a heart rate detector, to a USB-C port, everything according to a report by 52Audio.

Information about the new AirPods Pro 2

The medium has indicated in a report, totally interesting data about the new generation of AirPods Pro 2. Regarding the information collected, the site has highlighted some renders of the possible design of the headphones. How they would be is still somewhat under debate, as there are those who render the small protruding “stem”, as well as those who already eliminate it from the final design. How they would be has a certain relationship with the AirPods Pro and AirPods 3.

Some new features

Leaving aside the possible design that these new AirPods Pro models could have, 52Audio maintains that version 2 will have several new features. The rumors that have been collected about these may be something that was already said in some other report. However, the recent report indicates many other details to be rescued:

A Fully Improved H1 Chip : One of the features that users can expect the most, are the possible updates that the H1 chip has. Totally improving noise cancellation settings in every way, as well as much more performance and battery life in a single use.

: One of the features that users can expect the most, are the possible updates that the H1 chip has. Totally improving noise cancellation settings in every way, as well as much more performance and battery life in a single use. Find My function : Perhaps a feature that sooner or later had to be integrated into a device of this nature. The possible integration of Find My to the AirPods Pro 2 could come soon, helping to locate them more easily. Previous information had commented on the possibility of adding a small speaker to the case regarding this function.

: Perhaps a feature that sooner or later had to be integrated into a device of this nature. The possible integration of Find My to the AirPods Pro 2 could come soon, helping to locate them more easily. Previous information had commented on the possibility of adding a small speaker to the case regarding this function. Heart rate monitor: Past information had also commented a bit on adding more health indicators to the headphones. This time 52Audio mentions the possibility of a heart rate detector that would work when you put on your headphones.

Past information had also commented a bit on adding more health indicators to the headphones. This time 52Audio mentions the possibility of a heart rate detector that would work when you put on your headphones. Detector of your temperature : It is a normal addition now that the pandemic continues to overwhelm multiple users around the world. Therefore, the possibility of a sensor to measure your temperature enters the list of rumors. However, 52Audio has not been able to greenlight whether this is entirely true.

: It is a normal addition now that the pandemic continues to overwhelm multiple users around the world. Therefore, the possibility of a sensor to measure your temperature enters the list of rumors. However, 52Audio has not been able to greenlight whether this is entirely true. A much higher quality sound: Everything seems to point to the AirPods 3 as a guide to the AirPods Pro 2 for some analysts. Although the reality is still unknown, it is said that the acoustics would be the same for the Pro 2 model. Now with an improvement in amplitude and amplifiers with much more dynamism. The mentioned and promoted Spatial Audio, as well as a better self-adaptive equalizer.

USB-C : The time for change could finally come, this time swapping the Lightning for the USB-C port for this device.

: The time for change could finally come, this time swapping the Lightning for the USB-C port for this device. New capabilities in AirPods Pro 2: The medium also indicated that this model could have many more capabilities. Through a system, these could collect the sound through their charging case and then reach the headphones to be much better at the time of reproduction. All of this could help people with different hearing abilities or simply consider it a sound enhancement.

Although there is new information regarding the headphones, it is also easy to see that there is previously repeated data. Although it is also interesting to see information that contrasts with what was proposed by 52Audio, such as the design of the AirPods Pro 2.

Meanwhile, the outlet is also trustworthy regarding previous rumors and reports that were accurate. However, there are also certain reports that have not coincided on many occasions, resulting in a track record that has had both hits and misses. So, you have to question certain information that they have offered and not take it as absolute truthAlthough they are quite interesting data.