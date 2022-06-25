POCO F4 and POCO X4 GT, two impressive phones in terms of price and specifications

Today we present two phones that really attract attention, two POCO launches that will not leave you indifferent.

On the one hand we have the POCO F4, a daily and versatile flagship designed for advanced users or technology lovers.

On the other hand we have the POCO X4 GT, a speed expert designed for gamers and fans of good performance.

POCO F4 prices – €33 discount with the REBAJA33 coupon

– 6+128 has a price of €386, with discounts and prizes indicated in the links that I have indicated before.

– 8+256 is priced at €433, also with coupons and prizes available.

POCO X4 GT prices – €33 discount with the REBAJA33 coupon

– 6+128 has a price of €351, with discounts and prizes indicated in the links that I have indicated before.

– 8+256 is priced at €398, also with coupons and prizes available.

LITTLE F4

This great mobile has an efficient energy consumption thanks to the Snapdragon 870 processor (3.2 GHz main core speed) with 5G and LiquidCool Technology 2.0 cooling technology.

It can be considered complete in every way, optimized for faster performance as it features shorter app load times and a better overall scrolling experience on webpages and apps.

For the refrigeration It has 3112 Vapor Chambers that cool the CPU even faster.

What concerns to storageoffers LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 ROM for seamless multitasking.

The screen it is Amoled, with 120 Hz and 6.67 inches, boasting a 360 Hz touch sampling rate. It appears clear even in direct sunlight, and enables smoother scrolling and lower response latency at all times. It also has the TrueColor display function, for more realistic accuracy on the screen.

In soundIt has dual Dolby Atmos speakers.

What concerns to designit is the thinnest model in the POCO lineup, only 7.7mm thick.

behind it has three cameras, a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. In selfie it has a 20MP front camera. It boasts Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), making main camera shots a near-perfect digital replica of the captured moment, with less image blur and Night Selfie mode for clearer details in low light.

In videoit has a 4K cinematographic camera, with functions such as panoramic Selfie mode, Al Skyscaping 4.0 to edit fun galleries, Al Erase 2.0 to erase obstructing objects for better photography or Document mode to scan and digitize documents in remote work environments.

POCO F4 comes with 67W turbo charging and a drums large 4500 mAh, so it only takes 38 minutes to charge up to 100%. Fast charging of the device is achieved with Middle Middle Tab (MMT) technology, a charging method in which electrical currents in circuits are split in two directions to improve charging stability and increase battery life. On one charge, the device can handle 27 hours of phone calls and 119 hours of music playback.

POCO X4 GT

The second mobile of the day is a beast for gamers, with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and the 5nm process.

POCO X4 GT is designed for all users’ gaming and entertainment needs at an affordable price, with high energy efficiency (low power consumption) and low heating.

Offers RAM LPDDR5 high-speed and UFS 3.1 ROM, and a sophisticated LiquidCool Technology 2.0 cooling system, which includes seven layers of graphite that efficiently dissipate heat from the screen, keeping the CPU cool for maximum performance at all times.

Use one LCD screen ratio of 20.5:9 and a narrow body, comfortable in the hand and easy on the eyes. It’s the best LCD display on the market, with a 144Hz refresh rate and 7-stage DynamicSwitch to optimize the refresh rate for longer battery life and smoother viewing.

The screen The POCO X4 GT can produce one billion colors, it also supports DCI-P3 wide color gamut which delivers ultra-vivid colors and richer details.

The device also features Paper Texture, DC Dimming, and True Display mode that help protect the eye by adjusting the color temperature of the screen based on external ambient light conditions, allowing users comfortable viewing in all scenarios.

The battery is high density 5080 mAh and supports 67W turbo charging. The device takes only 46 minutes to fully charge and maintains high performance for up to two days. Charged offers 22 hours of video playback, 26 hours of reading and 120 hours of music playback. It also uses Middle Middle Tab (MMT).

The video record in 4K, with a versatile triple camera setup. Is a triple camera with a 64 MP main camera. Combined with an 8 MP ultra wide angle camera, a 2 MP macro camera and a 16 MP front camera for selfies.

For the best possible audio quality, POCO X4 GT’s dual speakers certified by Dolby Atmos provide a rich, clear and powerful sound experience. It also has 3.5mm jack

As you can see, two phones that will give a lot to talk about this year. Both the POCO F4 and the POCO X4 GT can boast the latest technology.