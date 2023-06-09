Valentine’s Day: top 15 series to watch with your love on Prime Video, Netflix and more

- Advertisement -

Next week we have a very special date: Valentine’s Day and watching a series with the one you love can be a great show for two. Check out our special list now with the best series available on Prime Video, Netflix and Disney Plus to snuggle on the couch with your love. In addition, there is also a list of the best romantic movies.

Prime Video

This Is Us A touching story about three peculiar twin brothers, their struggles and the wonderful parents who raised them. Rating: +14

To attend

Fleabag - Advertisement - Who is Parag Agrawal, the new CEO of Twitter Fleabag is a delve into the seething mind of an intelligent, sexual, restless, and grief-stricken woman as she navigates her day-to-day life in modern London. Award-winning playwright Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the author and stars as Fleabag, an authentic woman trying to get her life back together while rejecting help from anyone who tries to stick by her side through her crisis. Rating: +16

To attend

The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel In 1958 New York, Midge’s life is on track: husband, children and elegant dinners in her Upper West Side apartment. But when her life takes a turn, she has to quickly decide what else she knows how to do. Becoming a comedian is an unusual choice for everyone but her. Wonderful Mrs. Maisel is written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls). Rating: +14

To attend

With Love (With Love) “Com Amor” is a one-hour comedy-drama series centered on the brothers Lily and Jorge Díaz and their family, following their stories on the busiest days of the year: the holidays. The Díaz will drift in and out of the lives of seemingly unrelated people as they search for love. Rating: +14

To attend

modern love An unlikely friendship. The reappearance of a lost love. A wedding at its defining moment. A date that might not have been a date at all. A new unconventional family. These are unique stories about the joys and tribulations of love, each inspired by a real personal article from the beloved New York Times column, “Modern Love.” - Advertisement - Rating: +14

To attend

Netflix

emily in paris Emily Cooper lands her dream job in Paris. Now, she needs to manage her career, friends and love in the City of Light. It’s Official: The End of Third-Party Twitter Clients Has Arrived Rating: +14

To attend

Marriage Blind: Europe While trying their luck in the love booths, singles experience instant connections, some illusions come to an end and the rivalry catches fire. Rating: +12

To attend

Gilmore Girls - Advertisement - On the same day, Josh is dumped by his girlfriend and discovers that he is gay, that his mother tried to commit suicide and that his father has an affair. Rating: +12

To attend

Coffee with a Woman’s Flavor This remake of the classic 1994 novel tells the love story between rural worker Gaviota and Sebastián, an heir to the coffee aristocracy. Rating: +14

To attend

Heartstopper In this coming-of-age series, teenagers Charlie and Nick discover that they are more than just friends and must deal with school and love life struggles. Rating: +12

To attend

disney plus

WandaVision Living perfect suburban lives, Wanda and Vision begin to suspect that all is not what it seems. Rating: +12

To attend

Once upon a Time (Once Upon a Time) If you have Netflix, these are the five mistakes you should not make A young boy contacts his mother, who long ago gave him up for adoption, and convinces her to follow him to Storybrooke, Maine, where book characters who inhabit the town are captured by an evil queen. Rating: +14

To attend

HBO Max

sex and the city Sex and the City is a candid and comedic look at contemporary sex and relationships through the eyes of a group of girlfriends. Rating: +12

To attend

Love Life www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSCcaGIUCCg&pp=ygURbG92ZSBsaWZlIHRyYWlsZXI%3D It really hasn’t been easy for Marcus (William Jackson Harper): he’s just divorced, despondent and more lost than ever. But little by little, between bars, apps and new encounters around New York City, he won’t give up on finding a great love again. Rating: +16

To attend

smallville A meteor shower falls from the sky and wreaks havoc across Smallville. Years pass and the healing process leaves marks and secrets on the city’s residents. In the aftermath of tragedy, a popular and slightly awkward teenager tries to decipher the meaning of his life and mysterious past. Rating: Free

To attend