The Xiaomi 12 Lite runs out of secrets in its latest leak

From the Xiaomi 12 series we have already met the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro, but we were still missing the cheap version and successor to the popular Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite. The terminal has been starring in rumors for a season now, and the latest leak gives us the best photo so far of what will await us in the Xiaomi 12 Lite.

the leaker yogesh bra has compiled in a leak the main technical specifications of the Xiaomi 12 Lite that, together with the previous leak of the XiaomiUI renders, basically the only thing we need to know is its price and when it will be officially presented.

This would be the Xiaomi 12 Lite

With three Xiaomi 12 models on the streetIt is a matter of time before the series continues to grow, at least with a cheaper Lite model, although there are also rumors of a Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom and we can never rule out that later we will even have NE or New Edition versions. The Xiaomi 12 Lite is taking shape as the leaks continue.

The latest leak is the most complete of all and focuses on the specifications. Curiously, the Xiaomi 12 Lite would be bigger than the Xiaomi 12with a 6.55-inch 120 Hz AMOLED screen (it is 6.28″ on the Xiaomi 12) and the fingerprint reader under its surface. Larger, but with the same 4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charge , although now without wireless charging.

The Xiaomi 12. The design of the Xiaomi 12 Lite would be the same, but with a 6.5-inch screen

In this Xiaomi model I would bet on the Snapdragon 778G (the same as the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE), with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage. The front camera would be 20 megapixels and the rear triple with a 64 megapixel main sensor, an 8 megapixel wide angle and a 5 megapixel macro sensor. All this, with Android 12 with MIUI 13 pre-installed.

In as for the design, We have not yet been able to see the terminal in real photos, but the leaks of renders paint it for us basically traced to the Xiaomi 12, but a little larger. None of this is confirmed until the official presentation, which, on the other hand, we do not know when it will take place.

Via | GSMArena and XiaomiUI