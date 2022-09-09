Prepare back to school for just one euro thanks to the HP Instant Ink service

- Advertisement -

Going back to can be a significant expense. Books, materials, clothing, technology and printing are some of the most important costs that we will have to cover, and all this can make everything work for us in the end. a bit uphill. There is no doubt that going back to school can be difficult, but luckily you can count on HP Ink, a that will make your life much easier.

Think, for a moment, about everything you have to do to have your printer ready for going back to school. You should buy a pack of cartridges to have ink with which to print all your jobs and photos, and you will also have to control the levels of the cartridges to buy another new pack before the ones you are using run out.

Buy a pack of cartridges entails a significant cost which, depending on the printer model you use, can exceed 100 euros. This represents a significant expense and depending on our situation we may not always be able to afford it. If this happens we will run out of ink, and We will not be able to print because we do not have the money to buy a pack of cartridges.

But that is not all, to the above we must add the problem of searching and going out to buy ink cartridges. You will have to waste time looking for stores with cartridges at cheaper prices, and you will have to make the effort to go to the store to pick them up. In the end, it is a significant waste of time, and can be a considerable expense if you have to take the car.

Ink, shipping and recycling from just €0.99 per month with HP Instant Ink service

With HP Instant Ink Service no more worrying about ink, and neither for going out to buy cartridges. When we register, this service takes care of automatically controlling the ink levels, and when it detects that the levels are low, it places an order for new cartridges without us having to do anything.

That order for new cartridges It will arrive in a few days at home and without shipping costs. This makes HP Instant Ink a very comfortable service, but it is also very economical, since we can enjoy all its advantages from only 0.99 euros per month. For less than the cost of a cup of coffee, we will have original HP ink to print our works, photographs and projects, both in black and white and in colour, and we will be able to save up to 70% on ink.

Sounds good, right? That important savings that we get with HP Instant Ink is possible because this service it does not take into account the ink we spend, only the pages we print. This means that a page printed in full color will cost us the same as a page printed in black and white. You no longer have to limit the use of color, and you can print freely without worrying about costs.

The printing plan of 0.99 euros includes, in addition to the automated and home service, a total of 10 pages that you can print per month as you want, in color or black and white. If you need to print more one month, you can expand in packs of 10 additional pages for one euro, or you can upgrade to a higher plan:

50 pages per month for 3.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 100 pages per month for 5.99 euros : you can also expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

: you can also expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 300 pages per month for 11.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 700 pages per month for 24.99 euros: you can expand in packs of 15 pages for one euro.

Your printing plan also includes a free recycling program that will allow you to recycle all the cartridges you spend free of charge, and you do not have to accept any type of commitment. This means that not only can you change your plan at any time, both up and down, but you can also unsubscribe whenever you want, although we are sure that when you try the HP Instant Ink service you will not want to go back to the past, and it is that Printing has never been so convenient and cheap.

