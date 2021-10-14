Machete brawl in Dublin leaves man in hospital

A brawl involving a machete in North Dublin resulted in a man being rushed to hospital last night.

The fight happened on Fassaugh Avenue, Cabra at around 10pm.

A number of people were involved in the scrap but fled the scene before gardai arrived.

Guards seized a machete at the scene of the crime.

Investigations are currently ongoing and the injured man is being treated in the Mater Hospital.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are investigating a public order incident that occurred in Cabra, Dublin 7 yesterday evening Wednesday 13 th October 2021.

“Gardaí responded to a call at approximately 10.15pm.

“It is reported that a number of persons were involved in an altercation on Fassaugh Avenue.

“No persons were present on arrival of Gardaí.

“A machete was recovered at the scene and seized by investigating Gardaí.

“One male was taken to the Mater Hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter