ECS Liva One H610 offers good performance in compact size

There is no week without the announcement of a new mini-PC and this segment, in the face of falling sales of classic towers, has become the most active in desktop computers. The ECS Liva One H610 is another new generation that will be updated with the latest Intel processors and is expected to be presented at the ISE2022 fair.

Like most of these compacts, the ECS Liva One H610 can have many use cases, for computing or home theater in homes, in offices, as a thin client or as solutions for digital signage or AI applications. All this type of use is favored by dimensions of only 205 x 176 x 33 mm that allow it to be placed anywhere, used vertically and horizontally, hung on the wall or behind monitors with its VESA mount.

This model uses processors from Intel 12th generation Core, Alder Lake, and are the alternative to an identical model in design that ECS presented with AMD last month. It includes a motherboard with an LGA 1700 socket that can accommodate both 35W processors and the most powerful 65-watt processors with 16 cores.

These CPUs include the new integrated Iris Xe graphics that allow the compact to feed content to four screens with 4K resolution. The ECS Liva One H610 features two SODIMM slots for installing up to 64GB of memory DDR4-3200 RAM.

For internal storage, it has an M.2 2280 slot for mounting PCIe 4.0 x4 solid state drives and a 2.5-inch bay for installing SSDs or SATA hard drives. Its connectivity is quite complete adding the front and back:

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

1 2.5Gbps Ethernet port

1 HDMI 2.0b output

2 DisplayPort 1.4a.

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2xUSB2.0

1 microphone input

1 line out (audio)

Optional 1 VGA or RS-232

ECS will present its new mini-PC at the Integrated Systems Europe 2022 event. We do not know price or availability, but we do know that the company will market several versions with 65-watt and 35-watt processors that will probably allow passively cooled designs without fans.